...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/4 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory,
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon EST today. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Fountain of Life Church is hosting Griefshare, a confidential Christian support group for persons dealing with the pain of grief, at 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, on Mondays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visit www.folchurch.com/griefshare or call Mike Henely at 335-4198.
EC Methodist
Carol Squires and Joy Shamblin will facilitate a 13-week Grief Share program for those who’ve lost a loved one at Elizabeth City Methodist Church at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, starting Tuesday. Sessions are from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and cost is $20 for a workbook. Contact 264-2254, ext. 200.