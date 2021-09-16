Great Exchange
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its annual Great Exchange event at 600 W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, today from 9 a.m. to noon. Items will include toys, furniture and tools. School supply donations are appreciated.
Love You Ministry
Love You Ministry and Outreach will serve free meals at 606 Southern Ave., Elizabeth City, today from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Burgess Baptist
Burgess Baptist Church will host the Streets of Gold Gospel Quartet for a singspiration at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken.