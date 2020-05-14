Citizens’ concerns portion of Hertford Town Council meeting did not disappoint those dedicated viewers who watched Monday’s meeting via Zoom.
Martha Borders and Sara Winslow asked tough questions about Town Hall’s proposed budget for 2020/21 that sought answers about everything from a hike in travel allowances to departmental wish lists.
Council is working through the draft budget proposal of more than $9.6 million that increases spending by at least $2.6 million – if there are no modifications – from last year’s budget of around $7 million.
In order to fund the draft budget at the current level – no modifications – Town Hall would need to raise the funds necessary to generate $2.6 million more in revenue, according to the budget proposal.
Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges has emphasized that as the budget process develops, council will have intelligent conversations over tax and utility rate changes and/or fund balance usages to increase revenue.
Rather than reprocess Borders and Winslow’s remarks about the budget, potentially leaving out pertinent details, here are their speeches about what they think needs to be addressed with regard to fiscal planning for 2020/21.
Borders submitted these remarks May 11 to Town Hall:
Thank you for letting me speak tonight.
First I would like to thank Town Manager Pam Hurdle for the new utility bill. When I first brought up my concerns in February regarding the utility bill, both Pam and Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch listened to my ideas. I like how our base charges are now on the bill and I love how we can see the past years usage of our electric and water. Thank you both.
I fully support Councilman Mimlitsch’s idea of using Zachaeus Legal Services to go after delinquent real estate tax payers and foreclosing on properties. Our town needs to take seriously the fact that many of these blighted properties are dangerous and need to be torn down. Taking pride in how our town looks is the first step toward a future of encouraging growth and development.
There is a lot of information to absorb in the proposed budget and the fact that income estimates are not presently accurate. So rather than cover all the issues I’m only going to bring up a few points.
A grant writer is important to help us with the revitalization of the town especially considering our infrastructure needs some expensive repairs. I’m also hoping we might be able to get a grant to help pay for a grant writer.
Under governor body requests I question the following:
Under travel expenses for the council I find $32,000 (up from $25,000 for FY 2019/20) to be way too much money. I propose no more than $1,500 per person on council and this money is non transferable. Just because one member does not spend all the money allotted to them does not mean another council member can use the money.
It is self serving for Councilman Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman to ask that their salaries be raised to present council rates. They raised the new rates last year for incoming council. Now they want a raise also? They are not new council members.
I’m confused why the town is paying health insurance for council members. They are not employees of the town so why should the tax payers be paying their health insurance? Also why are tax payers paying towards their retirement? Also miscellaneous expenses and capital outlay seem quite high for the governing body.
We are a small town of only a few thousand citizens not the US congress so I think it unfair to burdening our tax payers with some of these expenses.
In these difficult economic times which will no doubt continue for most of the year I suggest there be no real estate tax raise. While I certainly encourage growth and forward thinking at the present time due to COVID-19 many homeowners are under financially pressure.
Also retired individuals who are on set incomes could be hurt by taxes being raised. I receive a small amount of my income from dividend stocks and many large corporations will be reducing their dividend payments this year due to the economic conditions brought on by COVID-19. So please consider no real estate tax raise at this time.
Can the town really afford to hire new staff at this time? I support a review of town staff and possibly put a freeze on hiring until an independent audit has been done. Due to lack of information, I do wonder if we need to hire an electric lineman. No date was given about a retiring senior lineman so it’s difficult to know how pressing this might be.
I will be listening to all the budget meetings and again stress the fact that many of us would like to speak again as the council gets closer to finalizing their decisions.
Winslow submitted these remarks May 11 to Town Hall:
There are numerous issues in the Proposed 2020 -2021 Budget that I have concerns with. I realize the budget we have been provided in many ways is a “Wish List”. Certainly, can’t develop a realistic budget hoping revenues will increase.
As Town Manager Hurdle indicated during last week budget meeting – budget experts recommend that positions, capital outlay and capital improvements will have to be cut. Until the council and the town manager have made cuts for a more realistic budget, my comments will be somewhat generic.
I am concerned with the uncertainty of the revenue as a result of the Covid – 19 and the associated impacts. This coupled with the caution and issues raised in the most recent audit findings and the letter from the State and Local Government Finance Division and Local Government Commission.
The Town currently has a legal debt margin of $9.3 million (June 30, 2019), as reported in the audit. Loan payments as outline in the proposed budget exceed $704,000 for the year. Several of these loans, have payments extending out to 2040 or longer.
Once again there are no funds budgeted for 911 this coming year. The Town has a contract with the County for these services and has not paid for two years. The Town should pay what it owes to the County and then reasonably renegotiate a contract for coverage.
The legal action that could be taken by the County on the Town for breach of contract may end up costing the Town more than owed and certainly increased legal fees. Approved Budget Amend #3 (12/2/19) -$116,587 for the purchase of three vehicles (Tahoe -HFD, Tahoe – PW and Traverse – TM) would have been significant in paying off what the Town owes the County.
There are so many inconsistencies within and between departments especially relative to Group Health Insurance – Gov. Body – over 7 times amount increase, Admin – 3 times increase, Water Dept – almost 50% drop, Electric – over double ($35,658 to $88,044). Numbers certainly do not add up.
Every Department that had Professional Services (Audit, Attorney, IT, Website) budgets in 2019/2020 exceeded the budgeted amounts by a considerable amount – not even at end of budget year.
However, don’t know which “service it was in”. The 2020/2021 proposed Professional Services totals $153,800 (Web — $18,800, Audit — $18K, Attorney — $75K and IT — $42K).
The proposed budget even now has the Street Department with a Professional Services ($21,800). Some of the departments see a 3x increase. I can see each department contributing to the Audit and maybe IT. However, Attorney and Website should be appropriate percent breakdown by department.
IT’s proposed budget $42K –is this a funded position or a contract?
Webpage – May/June 2019 Council voted (Yes – 4, No – 1) to award website to Granicus with budget of $14K. Year 1 cost $7,500, Year 2 — $4K, Year 3 — $4,200, Year 4 — $4,410 and Year 5 — $4,630.
Town paid for it up front (BOHICA). Now the proposed budget is showing $18,800, with all departments ponying up. So, what happened and we still do not have a totally functioning webpage.
Last year citizens were assured by Council that the Governing Board budget was a one-time thing …being so high. From the looks of the “proposed” (realize cuts to be made) I would say an almost $200K increase to a total of $474K … is unbelievable.
The salary line item for Council members, indicates an increase ($6K per Council member (when passed last year this rate was for new elected)) but there has been no mention of an increase. Governing Body salary/wages shows a proposed increase of $70K+…why? The clerk position when filled last June was ~$24K…now $40K.
The Travel and Training line item increasing to $32,729 is just unbelievable. That is almost $5,500 per person. Total Travel and Training proposed for the Town is $96,719 of which the Council’s accounts for 33.8% of the total. Plus, Street Department has $20K (20.7%) of total in travel? Adjacent municipalities and counties…with larger boards do not even come close to this amount (total budget).
In April, Council had spent 98% of their travel budget for the year…what have these trips provided and benefitted Hertford with? You have a Policy and Procedures for Travel which should be adhered to….be responsible. Doubling the In-Kind Donations to $30K…should be identified what…as best can at this time. Caution needs to be taken to ensure NCGS adhered to relative to tax money not going to non-profits.
Appropriate monies should be provided to Tourism Development Authority … which is a large help in promoting the Town of Hertford. The contacts and information provided through TDA helps “promote and sell Hertford.”
Under Administration – proposed only $1K for advertising (current $4K). Over the past couple of years, the advertisements (notices in newspaper) by the Town relative to Public Notices – Special meetings, Hearings, Proposed Budget, Job Notices, Bid Request, etc. have certainly been minimal to lacking.
The need to notify the public of events/actions is required. Consider the population – not all use the webpage, Facebook or go to the Town office and see a notice on the door.
Overall, a total of five new positions “wished” for yet the total salary increases is $496,742 and $100K in overtime pay. Is a COLA proposed? There has not been any mention that I have heard or seen. No salary information is provided for any of these positions or any existing position in the budget. This information is part of the public record.
Included in Budget Amend #3 – there was $34,277 for longevity pay that was approved. Notice there are no longevity line items on any department budgets.
Proposed park on King Street and playground at Wynne Fork … does the Town even own the property where these are proposed?
Not sure what the Council Diose is – diose is a monosaccharide containing 2 carbon atoms Chemical formula.
No justification or budget request information sheets are provided for any governing body projects.
Capital outlays and capital improvements will certainly have to be thoroughly scrutinized and ranked appropriately considering the budget situation. I support the comments and issues (civic leader) Tim Brinn raised on these.
There is no information to indicate the number of positions (FT, Temp, # filled, vacant) in each department and what the titles are. There needs to be a Level of Service Summary or flow chart in order to follow …no idea how many positions. Certainly, needs to be a cost narrative included with the budget that details the specifics.
I look forward to receiving a revised proposed budget for review, with adequate time prior to the required public hearing.