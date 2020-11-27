I think perhaps it is time to investigate our local post office. As I write this letter, six times in the last month, including on Nov. 20 and 21, residents of our neighborhood, Hickory Acres, have not had mail delivery.
When questioned about it, postal staff’s response was “COVID has affected mail delivery.” That seems perfectly understandable under the circumstances; yet other areas in Pasquotank have no problem at all with mail delivery.
Who decides if your mail is going to be delivered? Who decides the areas where mail will be delivered or when will our mail be delivered?
Why is the Postal Service posting that packages have been delivered, when in fact they are sitting in the post office?
Citizens deserve an answer to these questions, not be put off by the post office supervisors who act like you are bothering them.
Yes, these are tough times and everyone is stressed, but perhaps the U.S. Postal Service should strive to ensure that everyone gets their mail on time.
Bill collectors don’t want to hear that the U.S. Postal Service didn’t deliver your mail and that you never got your bills. Not everyone has access to online bill payment. Many depend on mail delivery.
JOHN MCPHERSON
Elizabeth City