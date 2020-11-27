Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG SLOWLY LIFTING ACROSS THE REGION... AREAS OF FOG CONTINUE ACROSS PORTIONS OF FAR SOUTHERN VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA THIS MORNING. THE DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS BEEN ALLOWED TO EXPIRE AS VISIBILITIES ARE IMPROVING AND WILL AVERAGE AROUND ONE HALF MILE THROUGH 10 AM. LOCALLY, VISIBILITIES MAY BE REDUCED TO ONE QUARTER MILE AT TIMES THROUGH 10 AM, ESPECIALLY ACROSS CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA BEACH AND INTO NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. VISIBILITIES WILL CONTINUE TO IMPROVE THROUGH THE LATE MORNING AS THE FOG DISSIPATES. ANYONE TRAVELING THIS MORNING SHOULD BE ALERT FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING CONDITIONS. USE CAUTION, ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION, AND USE LOW- BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.