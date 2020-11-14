SOUTH MILLS — A group of South Mills residents opposed to the planned South Mills Landing mixed-use development met Thursday night to consider their options in seeking to stop the project.
“Even though it has been approved it can still be stopped,” said Jeannie Bundy, a member of the group who spoke at the meeting. “It looks like we’re going to have to get an attorney.”
Bundy mentioned concerns about flooding, which were among the main objections raised during two public hearings before the Camden County Board of Commissioners.
“This development has got to stop or we are going to be underwater — all of us,” Bundy said.
The Camden Board of Commissioners approved on Nov. 2 the master plan and development agreement for the 580-unit development, which is slated to include both single-family homes and townhomes.
Mike Andrews, a former Camden commissioner, expressed other concerns, including whether the county will have the wastewater treatment capacity to add this many new homes.
The county also has approved a larger development in the South Mills area, the 1700-unit Camden Plantation, which is currently under construction.
Nancy Farmer expressed concern about the magnitude of the South Mills Landing development at Thursday’s meeting.
“They’re going to be a town within a town,” Farmer said.
Residents also expressed concern that they had not been treated with respect by some county commissioners at the most recent public hearing.