Elizabeth City's finance director said she plans to retire after being with the city for more than 30 years.
Evelyn Benton said Wednesday she had been thinking about retiring for the last several months and made a final decision Monday night.
“I am planning on retiring,” she said. “I’ve already got 30 years, I figured it was time.”
Benton has not yet set a date when she will officially retire and said in a phone interview that she had not yet informed city officials of her decision.
“I still have a lot to think about as far as when I can leave here,” Benton said. “But it is something I am considering soon. I have to see how long the retirement process takes. I think it is 60 days now. I have not had a chance to begin that.”
City Manager Montre Freeman described Benton Wednesday afternoon as "an amazing person and amazing finance director."
"Evelyn and I have to talk through her transition, which we'll do once we get the budget done," he said. "Every director and member of city staff will dearly miss her."
Benton was named city finance director by former interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe in November. She was named interim finance director last October after then Finance Director Suzanne Tungate resigned.
Benton played a key role in the city’s preparation for its fiscal year 2021-22 budget. The budget presentation process to City Council began on April 5 and was scheduled to end Wednesday night, just hours before the city was required by state law to adopt a budget.
City staff brought five different budget proposals before City Council, including one that was rejected Monday night.
At that meeting, City Council gave Freeman and Benton 48 hours to bring back a new budget proposal that included an 8.5 proposed property tax hike to fund raises for city employees.
Benton said trying to craft a budget plan the last three months influenced her decision.
“That had a lot to do with my final decision,” Benton said.