As of Thursday, the City of Elizabeth City has resumed enforcement of the 2-hour downtown parking along Main Street and other side streets.
The city had suspended the two-hour limits earlier in the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Business owners are asked to not park in 2-hour spaces, area labeled as no parking zones, and or on sidewalks, especially during shopping hours.
Businesses should encourage employees to park in city lots away from spaces in front of their business or neighboring businesses to avoid being ticketed. For options for our business, call 252-338-4104 or 252-340-2784.
Employees who come to work early and close late but feel uncomfortable walking to their vehicles can call the Elizabeth City Police Department non-emergency number 252-331-1500 to request an escort.