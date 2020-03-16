Elizabeth City and Pasquotank and Camden counties will be under states of emergency beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m. as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus. Officials with the city and the two counties made the announcement Monday afternoon.
Also, the Pasquotank County Library will close indefinitely beginning at 6:30 p.m. today and the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday. Also closing is the Camden Public Library.
The state of emergency also means that all special events planned in the Elizabeth City through the end of May have been canceled. That includes the Potato Festival and the TarWheel 100 cycling event in the city.
“There are other events, and it is CDC recommendations that we are following,” said City Manager Rich Olson, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Camden Heritage Festival is still scheduled to be held, officials said. A decision to hold the annual event will be determined by the festival’s organizing committee at a later date.