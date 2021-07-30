The city of Elizabeth City will formally rededicate the Black Lives Matter mural on Colonial Avenue next week.
A short ceremony is planned for Thursday at 5 p.m. to rededicate the mural, which was damaged hours after it was dedicated the first time by a motorist who left tire tracks across it.
City Manager Montre’ Freeman said in his weekly memo to city councilors and Mayor Bettie Parker that rededicating the street mural is important.
“The re-dedication of the mural sends a clear message that we are resilient, intentional and focused on fostering mutual respect,” he said. “Our message is clear: love is stronger than hate, and our focus is laser-sharp — evil has no place in Elizabeth City. We will continue to be ‘The Harbor of Hospitality.’ This act of vandalism will not change that.”
An Elizabeth City man is facing several charges after police said he purposely damaged the mural which stretches about 700 feet between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Elliott Street.
Jeremy Wayne Maggard, 32, of the 300 block of Rhonda Road, was arrested July 13 and charged with injury to real property and reckless driving, according to city police. Maggard, who was released after posting a $500 secured bond, is scheduled to appear in Pasquotank District Court on Aug. 26.
Artists Ulysses “Bonz” Edwards and Richard Delain painted the design for the mural which was created by artist Michael Little.
“It was important to Richard and me to make this right,” Edwards said, according to Freeman’s memo. “After spending almost two weeks painting the mural, it was extremely frustrating to see it damaged less than 24 hours later.”
“We support the message that Black Lives Matter, we matter, our hard work matters,” added Delain.
Freeman urged the public to attend Thursday’s ceremony.
“Join us as we re-dedicate the Black Lives Matter Street Mural,” he said. “The public is encouraged to show their support of the project and our ongoing message of mutual respect. We are stronger together.”