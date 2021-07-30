Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN CAMDEN... SOUTHEASTERN PASQUOTANK AND SOUTHEASTERN PERQUIMANS COUNTIES... At 815 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Elizabeth City, moving southeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Elizabeth City, Camden, Elizabeth City State University, Weeksville, Nixonton, Old Trap, Whitehall Shores, Shiloh, Pasquotank, Bob White Fork, Glen Cove, Jacocks, Spences Corner, Goose Creek, Taylors Beach, Belcross, Rabbit Corner, Stevenson Point, Symonds Creek and Listers Corner. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning. Strong wind gusts are possible with this storm. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Motorists should use extra caution in the vicinity of this storm. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather and road conditions. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads, and possible minor flooding of ditches and poor drainage areas.