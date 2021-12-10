Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton recalled throwing a touchdown pass when as a young boy he was playing football on the field behind Sheep-Harney Elementary School.
Walton and other city officials hope upcoming field renovations made possible by a check for $50,000 from T-Mobile will give more youngsters the chance to create similar memories.
Walton, who is a former NFL quarterback, was speaking at a check presentation that included T-Mobile marketing personnel and city leaders held Friday at the field.
The field is located off Harney Street behind the elementary school and is maintained by the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Department and is used by the city’s Police Athletic League’s youth football program. Earlier this week, the city announced it had been chosen to receive $50,000 from T-Mobile as part of the communications company’s Hometown Grant program.
The field improvements will allow PAL’s youth football program to begin offering flag football to youngsters not old enough to play tackle football.
Jon Hawley, the city’s grant writer, credited Parks and Recreation Director Sean Clark and his staff for coming up with the idea of applying for the grant. Hawley said his role was solely to assist with the application before it was submitted to T-Mobile.
The grant will pay for irrigation improvements, new lighting and new sod and to replace the sideline markers.
Hawley said the sod work would not begin till later next spring but other work would begin sooner.
According to T-Mobile, the company has pledged $25 million in grants for small-town community development projects over the next five years. Elizabeth City was one of 25 small towns to receive similar grants in this round of funding.
“The 25 towns selected to receive a T-Mobile Hometown Grant have committed to investing in their downtowns, re-imagining their public spaces and providing gathering spaces for all parts of their communities.
“All of us at T-Mobile are so proud to support small towns with Hometown Grants,” said Jon Freier, executive vice president of Consumer Group at T-Mobile. “From revitalizing a historic theater to creating an arts and innovation incubator, building new parks, renovating a shelter for abused women and their children, and so much more, the first 25 Hometown Grant winners embarked on amazing and important projects that will bring long-lasting benefits to the citizens of their towns. We’re excited to see how the next 25 towns use Hometown Grants to improve their communities.”