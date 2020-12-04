An article in Friday’s edition about Tony Perry’s interim appointment as Camden County Clerk of Superior Court failed to identify all of the clerk office’s employees. Jennifer Gray is the assistant clerk of court and Rikki Carlton is the bookkeeper and deputy clerk.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Camden Sheriff Perry returns as interim clerk of Superior Court
- Dixon leaves Pasquotank board on memorable note
- Home of renowned jurist Brooks in need of restoration
- Pasquotank Sheriff probes reported overdose off Okisko Road
- Edmonds resigns as ECPPS superintendent, to take DPI job in March
- Owner suspects poisoning in four horses' deaths
- Pasquotank man charged with sexual battery, assault
- Pasquotank sheriff: PCI Inmate attempts suicide
- Downtown EC alley may get makeover
- New Central principal among 7 ECPPS hirings, assignments