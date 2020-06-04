An article about an arson fire at a United Methodist Church in Winfall published in the May 21 edition needs some clarification. A sentence in the article, written by the Daily Advance as part of a story that appeared in the Perquimans Weekly, quoted Perquimans County Fire Marshal Barry Overman as saying that “he had notified the State Bureau of Investigation (of the fire) but ... the agency will not assist in the investigation.” The sentence may have been misconstrued by some as saying the SBI chose not to get involved in the investigation or refused to investigate the fire. That was not the case. An SBI agent asked if the agency’s assistance was needed and was advised by local officials that since the fire did not involve a hate crime or a series of suspicious fires, local authorities thought they could handle the probe.
Clarification
Miles Layton
