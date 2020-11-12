'Claw ourselves out of 18th century'

After reading two paeans to the Electoral College in this paper during the past few weeks, I’d like to offer an alternative opinion.
We all learn about the Electoral College in grade school. For me, that happened more than half a century ago (in history/civics classes taught by the exceptional Ted Creech, Johnston County, NC).
But, I can still remember thinking at the time (funny the things we remember), “That’s nuts.” Or words to that effect. The “three-fifths compromise”? Why would we want to continue a system originally designed to protect the influence of white slave owners? Giving more political power to smaller states? Why is that necessary, or even acceptable, today?
Another theory that has always stuck in my mind is that the founding fathers did not trust the hoi polloi to pick our presidents via direct election, so the Electoral College was to be a sort of firewall against the election of the truly unqualified or outright dangerous. So how’s that working lately?
Per Tara Ross, writer of the most recent piece (via PragerU): (With the Electoral College) “Every state, and therefore every voter in every state, is important.” You’ve got to be kidding. Since when in recent memory?
Ross states, “...the system encourages coalition-building and national campaigning...” but presents no examples or evidence for this, and, in fact, the statement flies in the face of the reality we see.
Also per Ross: “The Electoral College also makes it harder to steal elections...discourages voter fraud.” Really? How so? It’s Monday after Election Day as I write this, and I’ve been seeing “Stop the Steal” signs and hearing voter fraud accusations on TV for the past week. “...it protects against the tyranny of the majority...” And replaces it with the tyranny of the minority?
And the “winner take all” assignment of Electoral votes in most states? How does that provide even a hint of fairness?
Still want to argue that direct election wouldn’t work here because the United States is not actually a nation but a “federation” of 50 independent nation-states? I think that was pretty much settled in 1865 — we’re not. Get over it.
Let’s be honest: We elect our presidents via our Electoral College exactly because that’s the way we’ve always done it. That’s the reason, there is no other. Our Electoral College is exactly what you would wind up with if you designed an electoral system that would be, for our nation in 2020, as deliberately convoluted and nonsensical as possible. Starting from scratch, we wouldn’t come up with this system today.
And, of course, the Electoral College is now a left/right issue. Somehow, political conservatives seem to have added to their Do Not Mess With This list — right below Mom, apple pie, and the Second Amendment — our Electoral College.
If you are ever on the lookout for another centuries old tradition to get worked up about, the Electoral College fits the bill nicely. Since having an election handed to them by the Electoral College is about the only way Republicans can win the White House lately, I guess it makes sense for them.
Without the Electoral College, the only strategy for a presidential candidate would be to try to win the hearts and minds of as many voters, nationwide, as possible. No more “swing states,” no more “must-win states” and the perverted campaign strategies that go with such.
A vote in North Dakota would count as much as a vote in California. And, even if your candidate loses in your state, your vote is not tossed out as it is with the Electoral College, it would still count in the final tally. But for the Electoral College, our current election could have been decided definitively by popular vote within a day or two.
And, if there is concern that a close election could lead to days of recounts and lawsuits, how is that any different from what we already have?
If you study the history of the Electoral College, you will see that it has been problematic pretty much from the beginning. It has historically caused far more problems than it has solved.
To say that our Electoral College continues to be the best way for us to elect our presidents is to assume, first, that nothing has changed in this country since 1787, and, second, that we have learned nothing over the past 233 years.
I don’t believe that either assertion is true. We no longer plow our fields with mules, we no longer get the evening news via town crier; it’s time we surrendered ourselves to the fact that the Electoral College can also be improved upon.
So let’s claw ourselves out of the 18th century on this point at least, and get on with the job of building something better.
2024 would not be too soon.