Clean up continues after unpredictable Hurricane Isaias swept through Chowan County.
On Tuesday, Aug. 4, the hurricane shifted, as it was previously predicted to go through the center of North Carolina. The shift brought the storm’s eye over Greenville and winds of up to 60-75 miles an hour and heavy rains to Chowan County.
While the Chowan Herald rain gauge measured 2.31 inches of rain during Hurricane Isaias, the winds proved to be more of a problem.
The U.S. National Weather Service’s Wakefield, Virginia, office measured 15 tornadoes that spawned off of the hurricane. The worse one hit Bertie County and killed two people and injured 14. The tornado was classified as an EF-3, with sustained winds of 140-145 miles per hour. It’s path length was 10 miles and it had a maximum width of 600 yards, six football fields.
According to Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton, the town estimates that about 2,000 electric customers of our 3,600 customers were without power beginning around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, when Hurricane Isiais hit. By 10 a.m. that day, power had been restored to approximately 1,500 customers.
“Electric Director Mike Nicholls made arrangements prior to the storm for electric restoration contract crews to assist us and after assessing damage to the distribution system. Mike requested assistance from Electricities Emergency Assistance Program,” Knighton said. “The Town of Tarboro sent one of their electric crews and a tree trimming crew to help us. From 10:30 am until 8:45 pm, our guys and the additional crews worked incredibly hard to get the really difficult repairs made.”
Trees took down poles and wires in North Edenton, Hobbs Lane, Cape Colony, Mark Drive (Prime Time Apartments), East Gale Street and other locations.
“Mike and his team did a great job, he told me early in the morning the goal was to get everyone back on by dark!” Knighton said.
In Chowan County, the last households to have their power restored where Dominion Power customers living in the Chowan Beach area.
Edenton’s Public Works crews worked on yard waste pick up Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with overtime until dark all three nights. The town had a crew work overtime all day Saturday as well picking up yard waste.
“There is a lot of yard waste still be collected, goal is to get it all collected by this Friday,” Knighton said.
Several storms swept through the area a day after the hurricane, making clean-up difficult. A total of 4.67 inches of rain was recorded at the Chowan Herald rain gauge between Aug. 7-9 in downtown Edenton, with 3 inches being recorded Saturday, Aug. 8. Some parts of the county recorded 5 inches or rain, which fell in about an hour’s time.
The extreme heavy rains on Thursday and Saturday caused a lot of flooding, Knighton said. Crews were called out during and after both events to help clear yard waste from catch basins and ditches.
Town of Edenton Finance Officer Virginia Smith is working with departments to calculate the town’s expenditures for the storm prep and clean up.
Because President Donald Trump approved Governor Roy Cooper’s request to declare Chowan County and a number of coastal counties be declared disaster area, Edenton and the county, as well as other entities, are eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency public assistance.
“Hopefully we will be able to recover costs expended on the contract crews and Tarboro Electric crews as well as overtime for our Electric staff and Public Works,” Knighton said.
The National Weather Service expects more rain to come to Chowan County as scattered showers were forecast for earlier this week. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are predicted for Thursday through the weekend. Periods of locally heavy rainfall are possible.