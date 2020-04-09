Government offices in Elizabeth City, Pasquotank and Camden will be closed today in observance of Good Friday. The city of Elizabeth City Public Utilities Department will also be closed. Friday’s trash and recycling will be picked up on Monday.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Pasquotank landfill convenience site is now open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon, and closed on Sundays. All other convenience sites will retain their current hours.
Green Saves Green has announced that the 2020 Albemarle Area Spring Litter Sweep, scheduled for April 18 through May 3 in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Camden, Chowan and Gates counties, has been canceled.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19.
It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Chowan-Perquimans Relay For Life event scheduled for May 15 has been canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule the event for October. The survivors dinner normally held in April will be held in September.
Elizabeth City State University has announced that its annual Viking Fest celebration has been canceled because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order that starts Monday at 5 p.m.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.
Parks in the town of Edenton, including the public restrooms in Colonial Park, are open to the public. However, playgrounds with swings and other play equipment are closed. The town has also suspended rentals of kayaks and canoes at Colonial Park.