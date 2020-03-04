McLean Contracting Company’s subcontractor, Branch Civil, will be closing US 17 Business (North Church Street) beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, March 9.
This short-term closure is necessary to facilitate the deep excavation required to place a sewer manhole near Phelps Street. Barricades will be wide spaced at SR 1110 (West Grubb Street) to allow local residents to access their property.
In Winfall, the closure will begin at the intersection of US 17 Business (Creek Drive) and NC 37 (Winfall Boulevard). A detour will be put into place, with changeable message signs along US 17 warning motorists that this potential through route will not be available. The expected duration of this work is one week.