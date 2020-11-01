College of the Albemarle on Thursday will hold a virtual event that’s part of a new project designed to introduce children and young adults to careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
COA’s Community STEM Outreach program, in partnership with the NC Bionetwork, is a joint endeavor between the college’s mathematics and engineering department and natural sciences department.
The outreach program is designed to engage children and young adults in COA’s seven-county service area through a variety of STEM projects such as Community Science Night and Virtual STEM Night.
Lisa Meads, the program’s coordinator, explained that the focus of Virtual STEM Night is student engagement.
“These events use interactive activities to engage children and young adults in STEM-related topics while planting the seed in STEM education and careers,” Meads said.
The faculty at COA will be hosting Virtual STEM Night the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Although STEM Nights are geared toward elementary school-aged children, these virtual events are fun for the whole family.
Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz said the program provides a great opportunity for students and school districts.
“Currituck County Schools is excited to learn about COA’s STEM Outreach program,” Lutz said. “We will be sharing information about their STEM Nights each Thursday via our social media outlets in hope that our students and parents take advantage of this unique opportunity. Any chance we can get to expand our partnership with the College of The Albemarle and promote STEM education and careers is a win.”
Parents of participants who preregister can pick up free science kits at any of COA’s four campus locations prior to the event. A list of supplies will be posted for those unable to obtain a free science kit but wish to participate.
The first virtual event, “Screaming and Dancing Ghosts,” will be held Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
A list of supplies for the virtual event are posted on COA’s calendar event webpage, www.albemarle.edu/calendar/stem. A recording of the event will be made available on the website for anyone unable to join live.
Visit www.albemarle.edu/stem for more information on this event and to pre-register for future events. Parents of participants who pre-register for the virtual STEM nights can pick up free science kits for the events at any of COA’s four campus locations.
Districts or groups interested in partnering with COA to host a STEM event on their campus or at a COA campus should contact Lisa Meads at lisa_meads@albemarle.edu for more information.