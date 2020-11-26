ELIZABETH CITY – Several Chowan County residents were among those recently inducted into the Nu Nu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society at College of The Albemarle (COA)
A virtual ceremony was held Monday, November 16.
PTK adviser, Leah Jones, welcomed those in attendance to the ceremony. She shared that there are over 1,200 chapters of Phi Theta Kappa across the United States. To be inducted, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average and completed 12 cumulative credit hours in an associate degree program or 6 cumulative hours in a certificate, diploma, or one-year program. Members of PTK receive a special stole to wear when they graduate and their diploma will display the society’s seal.
Rodney Wooten, director of library and learning services at COA, was the guest speaker for the program. Mr. Wooten described some of his experiences in higher education and what led him to pursue a career as a librarian. He congratulated the group on their scholastic achievements that led them to being honored. “You are the future leaders of America, and while goals and objectives along the way may seem daunting at times, remember what you have set out to accomplish. Make sure you do what makes you happy,” Mr. Wooten said.
The students to be inducted had their names called and their future educational plans as well as their plans for finishing their education. Students then recited the Phi Theta Kappa pledge read by PTK President, Jordan Mitchell. The following students were inducted into PTK:
Daijha Blount, Gates County; Earnell Brown, Hertford; Lacy Chronister, Dare County; Melissa Garren, Currituck County; ShyAsia Hill, Chowan County; Ketasha Holley, Chowan County; Michael Lewis, Dare County; Sammie Lilliston, Dare County; Albert Mercado, Currituck County; Jordan Mitchell, Gates County; Nikki Myers, Dare County; Avery O’Neal, Dare County; Kyle Rust, Pasquotank County; Melody H. Smith, Gates County; Haven Stiles, Gates County; Cameron Tinsley, Currituck County; Jamellah Wells, Pasquotank County; and Michael Williams, Jr., Pasquotank County;
Learn more about Phi Theta Kappa, and other clubs at COA, by visiting www.albemarle.edu/clubs.