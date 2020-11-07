College of The Albemarle has promoted Dr. Dean Roughton to vice president of institutional research, planning, effectiveness and technology, the college announced this week.
Roughton, who began work in his new position on Monday, Nov. 2, has worked in higher education for more than two decades and has been employed at COA since 2006.
First hired as an English instructor, Roughton has also served as a department chairman, division chairman, and most recently as dean of arts and sciences for the past six years.
“As a longtime employee of College of The Albemarle, I am excited and thankful for this advancement opportunity,” Roughton said in a press release. “My selection for this position is a great illustration of COA’s strategic investment in its employees. I look forward to serving the college and community in this new, greater capacity.”
In his new role, Roughton will oversee COA’s research and data division, as well as the information technology department. His duties will include evaluating the effectiveness of all campus programs and departments and overseeing college-wide strategic planning and assessment.
He also will serve as COA’s liaison to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the college’s regional accreditation agency.
Roughton earned a doctorate in community college leadership at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia; a master of arts degree in English from North Carolina State University in Raleigh; and a bachelor of arts in English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Roughton also completed the North Carolina Community College System Leadership Program in 2014 and was named a Fulbright Scholar by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs in 2018.
Weeping Radish donates $1K from beer sales
GRANDY — The College of The Albemarle Foundation and Weeping Radish Brewery recently teamed up to raise $1,160 in support of COA’s 60th anniversary.
COA Foundation Executive Director Amy Alcocer approached Uli Bennewitz, owner of Weeping Radish Brewery, earlier in the year to see about hosting the college’s 60th anniversary event at the brewery and restaurant. Alcocer described the Weeping Radish as an appropriate venue for the event given it was the first micro-brewery in North Carolina and COA was the state’s first community college.
While the event was designed to celebrate the college’s history, it also was designed to serve as an annual fundraising event to kick off the foundation’s Emerging Capital Campaign. To coincide with the celebration, the Weeping Radish agreed to brew a commemorative beer with sale proceeds donated to the campaign.
The event was ultimately postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Vienna-style lager was bottled and made available for purchase at both the Weeping Radish Brewery and at a “Cheers to 60 Years” virtual event the college held recently.
According to COA, 116 half-liter bottles of the “COA 60th Beer” were sold. To mark the donation, representatives of the Weeping Radish Brewery presented a check for $1,160 to COA Foundation officials on Friday, Oct. 30.