College of The Albemarle and the Northeastern Workforce Development Board have collaborated on a new initiative that allows students to “test drive” a degree program that may interest them before making a final decision.
The Test Drive event will be offered on three nights at the COA-Currituck campus at College Way, Barco, Tuesday through Thursday, March 16-18, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly.
In a press release, COA noted that eight out of 10 students go to college without a real idea of what they want to study, and about a third change their major at least once. Because that can cost a lot of time and money, the Test Drive option “makes more sense,” COA said.
The Test Drive event will allow students to check out three different programs in high-demand fields before making a decision which one interests them most.
The programs students can check out during the Test Drive event include:
• Computer aided drafting. In the class, students learn the basics of using computer software to develop item designs that can be produced for industry and consumer products. Prototypes will be 3-D printed to illustrate the practical applications.
• Computer integrated machining. The class teaches students how to operate both traditional and computer numerical control machines allowing the operator to take a part from schematic design to finished product.
• Aviation systems technology. The class teaches the basics of riveting and sheet metal work, both key processes in aircraft repair. Students will also learn how COA’s Aviation Systems Technology program can lead to Federal Aviation Administration certification.
Both adults and high school seniors are invited, and a dinner break that includes a meal will be provided to participants.
COA said those who complete the three-night Test Drive program and qualify (they have to be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license) can return for a free, two-night forklift operator certification course at the COA-Currituck campus on Monday and Tuesday, March 22-23, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The comprehensive, hands-on program will cover all parts of forklift training and is OSHA compliant, COA said. A dinner break will be held, but you’ll need to bring your own meal.
Participants must register to attend. Registration ends March 10. More details on the program are available at https://www.albemarle.edu/apply-register/test-drive/.