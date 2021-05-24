College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees’ Finance Committee will meet in the A Building boardroom today at 8 a.m. The meeting will also be held on Zoom.
College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees’ Policy, Planning & Student Success Committee will meet in the A Building boardroom Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet virtually Thursday at 9 a.m. To access the meeting remotely visit https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule. Submit comments for the meeting to info@visitelizabethcity.com by 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees’ Building & Grounds Committee will meet in the A Building boardroom Thursday at 8 a.m. The meeting will also be held on Zoom.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the County Public Safety Building to discuss the county budget Friday at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will hold its monthly meeting in the Red Cross auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, on Monday, June 8, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed via the board’s YouTube Channel.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. An open session will follow at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a budget work session at the Central Office Tuesday, June 29, at 6 p.m. A closed session will immediately follow.