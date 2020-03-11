Nothing will drive the fan in me to turn on a team faster than bad management. Decisions made without regard to their impact on wins and losses frustrate me.
My first exposure to this was during the 80s when I found myself rooting for the Mets. It was different back then. There was a time in the 80s when rooting for them didn’t seem nearly as self destructive as it does today. They had Doc Golden and Darryl Strawberry and it was an excited time to be a Mets fan.
Next thing I knew, the team got rid of them. I was livid and vowed to never root for the Mets again, choosing instead to pull for their cross town rival. I was too young to understand at the time that Gooden and Strawberry were battling severe addiction issues, and the team was simply looking out for their best interest.
I just knew they had gotten rid of my favorite players. In retrospect, they saved me a lot of heartache. Being a Yankees fan has been a lot more rewarding than being a Mets fan was.
Same thing happened in Chicago. The Bulls has Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Toni Kukoc and Phil Jackson and I was a serious fan. They had won six world titles in eight years including the previous three and WGN was on in my house every night.
General Manager Jerry Krause was such an egomaniac that, instead of thanking the heavens above that Jordan had given up baseball, he essentially pushed Phil Jackson out the door. He did this knowing that it would lead to the breakup of one of the greatest sports dynasties of all time.
That’s of course exactly what happened and I never forgave Jerry Krause or the Bulls. Now I root for the Hornets because they’re local, and I root for the Sacramento Kings because Kent Bazemore plays for them.
I’m not a Nets fan but they have Theo Pinson who I adore and the Biggie Smalls inspired trim makes theirs the best uniforms in the league. They recently got rid of Kenny Atkinson who was hired to coach a bad team and made them eight wins better in his first full year and then another 14 games better and a playoff team last season.
They traded their only All-Star player and in return, got Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant who can’t play due to injury. Despite this, at the time of his firing Atkinson was coming off back to back victories and the team was eight wins better than the one he took over a few years prior and there was still twenty games still left this season. Now I hope they never win a title.