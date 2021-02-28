Remember the family vacation that didn’t pan out as well as the months of planning suggested it should have? Yet, looking back years later you recall that ill-fortuned trip with fondness and love for family?
That’s the theme of College of The Albemarle’s upcoming production of the play, “Leaving Iowa.” The COAST Players’ production marks the fourth online-only show that COA has hosted since last March, when COVID-19 restrictions prohibited large indoor gatherings.
“Leaving Iowa” is based on a play originally written by Tim Clue and Spike Manton and is a “love letter to the family road trip,” said Sandra Krueger, who is directing COA’s production.
The play honors fathers and their quest for the great family vacation, despite their impulsivity to stray from the itinerary to visit some out-of-the-way site that seems rather dull to the children in the backseat.
COA’s production begins with the son Don Browning, who is played by Johnny Ogden, on a trip to deliver his father’s ashes to his father’s childhood home, as the senior Browning had wished. In Iowa, Don discovers his father’s home has been replaced by a grocery store.
Wanting to grant his father’s wish but also to leave his ashes in a place his father would have approved, Don starts out on journey to find a suitable resting place. His trek takes him far from his father’s home, but along the way Don begins to reminisce and he realizes how much he his misses his father and the family road trips.
Ogden is in his final year at college — COA is used for the COAST Players’ production — and is working toward an associate degree in fine arts in theater. Theater-goers may remember Ogden from a role he played in the COAST Players’ October production of “The Ghost of Rhodes Manor.” “Leaving Iowa” marks the first lead role for Ogden at COA.
“It’s a big step,” he said. “This is my first time being a lead. It’s definitely the most lines I’ve ever had.”
“Leaving Iowa” is told along an asynchronous timeline, meaning it flutters between present day and the past. Ogden said learning the script wasn’t so difficult, though, because the cast first learned their lines in the present-day scenes and then focused on their lines from past scenes.
Leaving Iowa has a small cast of seven actors. Performing as Don’s parents are Nathan Schierer, as the father, and Kimberly Dunlow, the mother. Alyssa Overton plays Don’s sister and actors Richard Merrick, Jennifer Merrick, Jordan Huss and Gabs Wilson each play multiple characters.
A considerable portion of the play takes place in the family car, which Krueger said the cast decided had to be a station wagon.
COA’s theater design students completed the set, which features as the backdrop a wall-sized road map of the state of Iowa. Also on stage are towering replicas for travel brochures for several Midwest vacation destinations, such as the Wisconsin Dells. Some of the brochures highlight spots that Mr. Browning took his family to on previous trips.
“Leaving Iowa” opens at 7 p.m. Friday. Subsequent shows will be performed Saturday, March 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, March 7 at 2 p.m. The show is viewable by streaming online only. Livestream tickets can be purchased for $10 at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/46320.
COA also is offering families a viewing party package for $40. The package comes with several items featured in the play, like Rice Krispies treats, a Mark Twain short story, microwave popcorn and more. Families can also interact with the characters by using the props at the same time as the characters.
For more information about tickets for “Leaving Iowa,” call COA at 252-335-9050.