ELIZABETH CITY – Remember that breathtaking rescue when the Reiheld’s house boat, Lotus Eater, started taking on water and then sinking in the Albemarle Sound in mid June?
June 13, Elizabeth City-based Coast Guard personnel rescued Mimi and Rob Reiheld in a Jayhawk helicopter. Coast Guard video shows the Reihelds being lifted away in a basket from the sinking vessel. Their cat Spook caught a ride to shore in a small boat before being returned home.
Thursday morning, NC Senate paid tribute to the nine coasties who rescued Reihelds and their cat.
NC Senator Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, gave a speech praising the crew's heroism as he presented a proclamation on behalf of the NC Senate. He thanked the Coast Guard for its service to the nation and community.
“We do appreciate everything that you do for us,” he said. “About a month ago, we had an opportunity to see you in action, rescuing two very dear friends of mine – not only did you rescue the, but you rescued their cat as well. We hear and see in the news the good works that you do, but this is particularly special to me because it touches these are friends of mine who I care about very dearly. You can see that the situation of what happened was very real, but it’s really real when it’s people that you know. So I salute you all and thank you all for everything that you do each and every day.”
The Reihelds expressed their personal gratitude to the brave crew – even giving them a bunch of homemade cookies.
Flanked by her husband Rob – Captain of the Lotus Eater houseboat that the family built – Mimi Reiheld said to the crowd, “We got into weather we couldn’t handle, but the Coast Guard could. As a member of the Coast Guard auxiliary, I’m familiar with the training of the boat crew. I’ve seen it from both sides, high and low, and it’s always been impressive, but boy, to be there at the pointy end of the stick is kind of amazing. Coast Guard – that rescue was so totally seamless, professional and above all, kind. It was just amazing. I was just so impressed, so gratified – you’all are great! Thank-you!”
Praise God for heroes like this:
HELO CREW:
LT Matt Mayer
LT Karisa Kealy
AST1 Mario Estevane
AMT2 Martin Andrada
BOAT CREW:
BM2 Aaron Reese
BM3 Victoria Colin
SN Michael Bland
FN Chris McCann