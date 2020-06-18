Saturday morning, Robert and Mimi Reiheld and their cat Spook embarked on a tour of the Albemarle Sound that they’ll never forget.
Forecast called for light winds, so there was no need to worry, but anyone who has spent time in the Sound knows how temperamental those waters can be, especially when the winds blow. Generally speaking, the Reihelds don’t hoist the anchor when the forecast calls for winds blowing more than 10 knots.
Round about 8:30 a.m. or so, the Reiheld’s 50-foot long/16-foot wide houseboat, the Lotus Eater, started taking on water when the winds picked up, white caps abound all of a sudden.
“We had maybe 25 minutes of 5-foot waves,” Mimi Reiheld said. “By the time the Coast Guard arrived, it was as pleasant as when we crossed under the Sound bridge. By then it was too late for the poor Lotus Eater.”
Probably too soon to hum the tune from Gilligan’s Island about fate of that fearless crew, but the good thing was that the Lotus Eater didn’t become a shipwreck near Columbia on some tropical island that strangely, would have many visitors including cameos from famous faces who stayed with Gilligan and passengers from the S.S. Minnow.
Nope, Elizabeth City-based Coast Guard personnel rescued the Reihelds in a Jayhawk helicopter. Coast Guard video shows Mimi and Rob being lifted away in a basket from the sinking vessel. Spook caught a ride to shore in a small boat before being returned home. Never in danger of losing one his nine lives, Spook was swaddled in a coastie’s shirt and purring when he was reunited with his family.
“The Coast Guard rescue operation was impressively well-coordinated,” said Mimi Reiheld, a Coast Guard Auxiliarist and Boat Crew. “It seemed to go just as practiced, only far better. Our rescue swimmer, the helo crew, the small-boat crew that rescued a terrified cat from atop an flooded and debris-choked interior doorway, were total pros. Those eight men and women were kind, reassuring, resourceful, and above all, quietly competent. They and their shipmates truly live their words, ‘honor, respect, and devotion to duty,’ and Rob and I couldn’t be more grateful.”
At first glance, this story would be “wow” moment for most people, but not for these thrill seekers. They fly a small plane, so this is but part and parcel of a life well lived. Still, God does deserve a gold star for extending a helping hand to these Edentonians.
“It seems as if, once again, surely Somebody was looking out for us,” said Reiheld who with Rob are members of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
The rescue hoist was the first for Lt. Karisa Kealy, one of the helicopter pilots.
“We’re fortunate that we train for these types of scenarios all of the time,” Kealy said. “Even though it may be different when you are responding to an actual emergency, you have a solid foundation from your training to always fall back on. That’s what makes the Coast Guard so good at what we do.”
The rescue was also the first for Petty Officer 2nd Class Martin Andrada, the flight mechanic aboard.
“Working with Petty Officer Andrada was fantastic,” said Kealy. “We were all confident in each other’s abilities and worked through the evolution as a team.”
The Reihelds are coordinating a plan with salvage pros to determine the vessel’s fate. Family did build the vessel from the hull up, so it holds a special place in their hearts and is one of the most recognizable watercraft in the area, even more so than the Juneve, that boat resting on the bottom at Edenton Marina.
The Lotus Eater has been one of the lead board in many Blessing of the Fleet ceremonies.
On Sunday, the Reihelds hitched a ride with Dave Bush of Elizabeth City in his Cessna 182, an airplane perfect for searches, with its high-winged view below and slow-flight capability. They flew over the Lotus Eater – yep that was that single engine prop plane that boaters saw zooming in the skies above the Sound.
For those wayward pirates and kayakers looking for booty, Mimi Reiheld assures folks that there are no doubloons or skeletons hidden aboard the Lotus Eater, so it is best to avoid the ship as it makes its descent into Davey Jones locker.
As of Tuesday morning, the possibility of salvaging the house boat is uncertain because it is fully submerged east side of Sound Bridge, aground for now.
“It has moved closer to home since then. If we are patient and the wind is just right, maybe it will drift on home,” Mimi Reiheld joked.