Devin Gregory works in health care, so she serves on the front lines of the pandemic that has swept the globe.
Daughter of Dr. Robert E. and Chris Lane, Gregory grew up working around the family business, Coastal Carolina Family Practice in Hertford. As the clinic’s administrator, Gregory is responsible for the overall operations, success and development as well as making sure the medical practice is compliant with industry regulations.
Gregory is optimistic that the nation and world will defeat COVID-19.
“I believe in my heart we are going to win this fight, but it is going to be a long time coming,” she said. “The global community of scientists are making incredible progress in therapies that may help treat the virus and the various ways it attacks the immune system in addition to the work that is being done to create a vaccine to hopefully prevent it’s spread in the future. The world is truly working together to beat this and we will, but all of these things take time and time is a luxury we don’t really have right now.”
As of Monday, there were at least 270 people in North Carolina who were hospitalized with COVID-19, and more than 41,000 had been tested for the virus, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. More coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday, bringing the state’s total to 51, including a Bertie County resident who died April 1.
“I am absolutely scared. And to say otherwise would be lying and disrespectful,” Gregory said. “More than anything, I am scared for my employees who come into work every day to be here for our patients not knowing what to expect and not feeling like I can do enough to protect them during this time. I am scared for my family and those I love and knowing that as hard as I try, I can’t fully protect them because working in medicine is a risk right now for myself and them. And I am scared for our community and the wonderful people that make it what it is.”
Last week, Albemarle Regional Health Services, the multi-county health department, said Perquimans County has two reported cases of COVID-19. ARHS also reported that eight Pasquotank County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 along with two cases in Gates County and one case in Chowan County.
Despite the depressing headlines on the nightly news about the spread of the coronavirus, Gregory doesn’t turn a blind eye to current events as they unfold.
“I, unfortunately, have been watching the news and look daily at NC Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Case Count site as well as ncov2019.live to get keep tabs of the state and national and world numbers for COVID-19,” she said. “Every minute breaks my heart as I see and hear about those that have fallen to this virus. Every person out of the thousands was someone who loved and was loved by someone. And I say a prayer for those we have lost and those that are left behind.”
More proactive steps should’ve been taken early on to reduce or contain the spread of COVID-19.
“I wish we had taken a more proactive stance earlier to prevent the spread,” Gregory said. “I wish we had the testing supplies we needed earlier and still need to contain this pandemic properly because without mass testing containment, it will continue to spread and wreak destruction. I wish we had the personal protective equipment we need to protect the healthcare workers on the front lines. So many wishes.”
Gregory says the clinic is ready, willing and able to tackle the challenges this virus brings to northeastern North Carolina.
“My staff is truly amazing and given this crisis, they have only risen above and beyond to meet the needs of our community,” she said. “I feel truly humbled and blessed to work with such wonderful people. In terms of whether our clinic is ready, the only thing I can say is that we are as ready as we can be. I wish we had what we need in terms of tests and supplies to truly fight this the way it needs to be fought, but we will use what we have to do the best that we can for our community.”
Clinic sees a multitude of patients on a daily basis – virus just adds to workload, but there has been no surge in folks seeking testing.
“Honestly, we are seeing everything you can imagine right now,” Gregory said. “We have our regular patient and office visits in addition to testing for COVID-19 through secure protocols that protect both well and sick patients. Although testing supplies are limited and the state has discouraged testing patients, we feel it is our responsibility to do what we can to protect our community.”
Clinic’s staff and the people of Perquimans County are united in this fight. When talking about the staff’s bravery, Gregory said, “My staff come in every day leaving their families and the safety of their homes and the kindness they show to all those that are scared or need care. The people of our community that have shared supplies with us and other medical offices or sewn masks to help keep front line workers safe. All of those men and women that are going to work every day to make sure the work that needs to be done to make sure everyone has the essentials they need gets done. It’s the amazing people all over the world doing things big and small to heal someone, make someone feel less scared, or just make their day a little better during this time.”
Clinic’s staff wear n95 masks, medical goggles, gloves and protective gowns when treating a potential COVID-19 patient. Though the clinic is taking all precautions to protect its staff and patients from the coronavirus, supplies of masks and related gear are growing short as time passes.
“We have some n95 masks that we hope will sustain us, but they won’t last forever especially if this goes on much longer,” Gregory said. “We have some true angels that have made and donated cloth masks with cloth filters for my staff to wear in addition to their n95 masks which have been really helpful in helping us conserve our supply of n95 mask.”
Gregory admits that until recently, she had not been wearing a mask because she felt that those needed to be reserved for the clinical and patient-facing staff, but all that’s changed.
“Going forward, when I go out to help my nurses and front desk I will be wearing a cloth mask,” she said.
When working close to a potentially dangerous situation each day, sometimes people tend to have a hard time leaving the job at the office when they come home. Gregory said while she doesn’t consider or compare herself to being a frontline healthcare worker, particularly those who are taking the brunt of this pandemic in New York or other places across the globe, she prays with all her heart that this pandemic “spares our little community that kind of loss.”
Gregory says while she does what she can to help and support the clinic’s staff, but she worries about these folks when she goes home to her family each night.
“I won’t say though that my job doesn’t come with its share of worry and responsibility and it’s very hard not to bring that home,” she said. “My family is medicine, my work is medicine. And there days when I too just want to stay inside, hide and protect my little girl. And she has definitely asked why I can’t stay home and be safe with her, but my job, in addition to the blessing of being her mom, is to be here for my staff and my community right now. In terms of how to process all of that when I come home is equal parts being out in the sunshine when I can and curling up with a movie or word-puzzle with my little girl.”
Times being what they are, Gregory has embraced her faith more these days – same as many other people.
“I believe that times of crisis can also be times of incredible growth and understanding and I’m hanging on to that,” she said. “Throughout time, humans have found a way to adapt and pivot and learn and survive. We do that on a global level and we each do that on an individual level when faced with adversity. Ultimately, we will survive this and we will learn. On a personal level though, I put my little girl to bed at night and say my prayers and just try to enjoy each and every day we are blessed with.”