Cohen Named NE Region CTE Director of the Year

Jill Cohen, Career and Technical Education (CTE) Director with Perquimans County Schools has been named the Regional CTE Director of the Year. Each year, the North Carolina Association of Career and Technical Education Administrators selects one of their own to represent the state as Administrator of the Year.
Peer recognition as a leader, innovator and a person with a passion for CTE and education is a very high honor. Cohen will represent the Northeast Region as one eight CTE administrators representing regions across the state to participate in the North Carolina Danny Hardee CTE Administrator of the Year.
During her tenure as Director, she has expanded the CTE program to students in the elementary schools. Her grant writing skills have provided the Perquimans County Schools CTE Program over $600,000 in instructional programs, professional development, and supplies. Her vision is to align career pathways at the high school with high demand, high wage regional careers.
Through her leadership, Perquimans County School has achieved local certification for Health Science, Advanced Manufacturing, and Business Support Pathways. Additionally, she worked with stakeholders to gain the status for Perquimans as an “ACT Work Ready Community.”
Cohen has served in regional leadership roles for CTE. She is the Chair of the Northeast CTE Director’s group, serves on the NC CTE Advisory Council, College of the Albemarle Advisory Councils for the CTE Pathways, NC Coastal Studies Education Advisory and participates in NC Works initiatives.
Cohen served on the NC Standards Development Team to create the new Computer Science K-12 Standards that have just reached final approval. She has been honored as the 2009 Teacher of the Year at Perquimans County High School, she was named the CTE Region I CTE Director of the Year, and a recipient of the NCTIES Outstanding Leadership Award 2019. She has presented and numerous state and national conferences on CTE topics.
Cohen has worked in Perquimans County Schools for 14 y ears. She began her career with the district as a Family and Consumer Science teacher. She then moved on to serve as an Instructional Facilitator before becoming Director of Career and Technical Education. Prior to moving to North Carolina she taught in various schools in New York and New Hampshire.