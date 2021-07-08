Riding the wave of a five run fifth inning, the Steamers knocked off the Fuquay-Varina Twins 11-6 in an inter divisional game at Holly Springs High School on Wednesday night.
The victory moved the Clams to 11-9 overall on the season and gave them their third consecutive victory over PCL West division opponents.
Chase Bruno led off the game with a ground ball to third that was misplayed, putting the Steamers’ second baseman on. After stealing second and being moved to third by an Anthony Stehlin flyout, Bruno found himself on third with two outs.
Joe Haney flared a baseball into center field, scoring Bruno to give the Steamers a 1-0 lead.
Clams’ starter Chris Buehler exited the start after two innings, striking out three, allowing just one hit and one walk. Tyrus Baumgardner came in relief for the lefthander to start the third inning.
While he was in the game, the bats came to life and gave the Steamers a serious cushion.
In the fourth, Aaron Copeland reached on an error to leadoff the inning. A pair of groundouts moved him to third base and a wild pitch brought him across to double Edenton’s lead.
Bruno led off the fifth with a walk to bring up Hunter Cole. For the fifth time this summer, Cole launched a baseball beyond the fence. The two-run home run gave the team a 4-0 lead.
Anthony Stehlin walked following the home run, chasing Twins’ starter Trent Simmons from the game. Reliever Peyton Brown took over and his first three pitches found the backstop, bringing home Stehlin to give the Clams a five run advantage.
Stehlin’s walk began a stretch in which six of eight batters were walked, pushing the lead to 7-0. Jackson Hipp had an RBI single and Bruno walked once again in the inning to bring the final two runs of the fifth across.
The Steamers struck again in the sixth, loading the bases with nobody out. After a strikeout, Casey Haire came to the plate. Two passed balls scored Stehlin and Haney, leaving Copeland on third base and Haire walked. Three hitters later, a single from Chase Bruno scored Copeland to give the Clams a double digit advantage.
In the bottom half of the sixth, the Twins put a pair of runs on the board. Baumgardner finished his four inning outing with four strikeouts, allowing two runs on six hits. Ben Coffman replaced him in the seventh, allowing four runs over the next two innings.
The final Steamers run scored on an error by the first baseman as he was unable to find the pitcher covering first, allowing Cole to reach and Hipp to score.
Spencer Ambrose wrapped things up, striking out three of four hitters he faced in the ninth.
The 11-6 victory pushed the Steamers to 11-9 heading into an intense weekend of baseball on tap. Three of the next four games for the Steamers are against the PCL East-leading Tarboro River Bandits.
Thursday’s game at Tarboro was postponed until Sunday at Tarboro because of the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa in the area on Thursday.