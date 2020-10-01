Friday morning’s Perquimans County Board of Elections’ meeting was eye opening, heated at times and should serve as a wake-up call to voters thinking about casting their ballots in the November general election.
Janice Cole, a former District Court Judge and US Attorney, submitted a letter Tuesday (Sept. 22) to the county’s BOE sharing her concerns about how the BOE is “not complying with the spirit and the letter of the elections laws.” Cole’s letter appears on the Perquimans Weekly’s Opinion page on A4.
“Had I not written this letter, would a majority of the board know now that these absentee ballots had been sent out,” she said. “There could’ve been the opportunity to let the newspaper let the people know that their absentee ballots are going to be late. We have a lot of stuff going on this election about people being suspicious about fraud and all sorts of things – we want to allay that fear and make people feel certain that things are on the up-and-up in this county.”
Cole’s letter states several very serious concerns:
1. Failure to send requested absentee ballots
2. Failure and refusal schedule required absentee meetings for Sept. 29 and Oct. 6
3. Failure to actively secure poll workers
BOE Director Hunter said when the tech matters that created the delay were resolved, more than 500 absentee ballots were mailed last week. She said the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27.
“There’s still plenty of time and the voter registration deadline is Friday (Oct. 9),” she said. “There’s still plenty of time and as always, the ballots have to be in on election day or postmarked on election day (Nov. 3). It’s pretty much the same thing every time, but just a lot more people have been sending in absentee ballots.”
Cole writes that these issues will lead to the disenfranchisement of voters in Perquimans County.
“The members of the county’s Board of Elections are recommended by their respective political parties and appointed by the State Board of Elections,” she said. “Once on the Board we expect them all to work as a team for fair open elections for the benefit of all the citizens.
It is unfortunate that one Republican member of the board would work closely and directly with the Director on an issue as important and sensitive as absentee ballots being delayed for three weeks without notifying the three Democratic members of the Board (one of whom is the Chair) and the public.
Regardless of the reason for the delay, it creates a perception that our election is not being fairly administered, especially when all reports are that the overwhelming requests for absentee ballots are coming from registered Democrats.”
Absentee Ballot Debacle
Due to technology issues, the county’s Board of Elections missed the Sept. 4 state deadline to begin sending absentee ballots to hundreds of people requesting ballots.
“If there is a delay in voters receiving their absentee ballots, it shortens the period of time allowed for them to return the ballots in a timely manner to be counted in the election results,” Cole wrote to the BOE, who just found about the delay this past week.
During Friday’s BOE meeting called to address these issues, John McGowan, vice chairman of the PQ Board of Elections, explained that the state mandated the county’s BOE be connected to the cloud-based network managed by the NC Board of Elections.
Intentions behind Raleigh’s mandate is so that everybody from Manteo to Murphy can be on the same page and using the same infrastructure when it’s game time for what everyone expects to be a biggest election in generations, maybe since 1960. The state/county tech interface was important so as to better provide updated information about registered voters.
McGowan explained that that though the county had arranged for the proper technology to be in place before the state deadlines, there were delays in receiving the router from Centurylink. For tech types who want to know, the county’s requires a static address, so it was not able to be interfaced with the state’s cloud-based format.
“They didn’t come out here in time,” he said. “They switched before they had the modem ordered that would be compatible with the state’s system. We had internet, but we weren’t connected to the state. Since we didn’t have that, we didn’t have connectivity to the state, so we could do the functions of the elections office in regards to the ballots.”
Legislature required the ballots to be mailed out beginning Sept. 4.
However, because the county and state weren’t connected, the BOE was in a holding pattern until last week as to its ability to send fill absentee ballot requests.
After that fiasco was fixed, the state issued additional software update that failed after being downloaded. County’s tech wizard, the IT contractor, J.J. Sherwin sought advice from the state, but got no answers, so he had to figure out how to solve the matter on his own.
McGowan said all of these problems created delays that had to be addressed before the county’s BOE could move forward with mailing absentee ballots.
“We weren’t having any problems until the state switched its infrastructure at the source,” McGowan said.
A member of the county’s BOE, Bobby Siller questioned why the board wasn’t “brought up to speed as this being a problem” sooner.
“That’s not to say that we would’ve been able to solve the problem, but the lack of communication – I’m sitting here and I don’t have a clue that all this is going on,” he said. “This affects the heart of what we talked about as being one of things we want to avoid. So for that, I’m really upset that this wasn’t brought to the board’s attention.”
Siller said he has friends and neighbors who are talking about how they’ve not received the absentee ballots they’ve requested.
“Here we are on fire where we can’t solve the problem that we didn’t create, but the board is not informed,” he said.
Poll Workers
Poll workers are an essential part of any election.
“Failure to secure the needed poll workers will obstruct the one-stop voting plan that county’s Board of Elections proposed and the state Board of Elections approved,” Cole wrote. “Information has been and continues to be distributed to voters throughout the county advising them of the dates and hours for one-stop voting. A last minute shutdown of a polling location or shortening of hours will lead to confusion, suspicions and could prevent some voters from casting their vote as planned.”
During Friday’s county BOE meeting, Siller hammered Hunter about why she hasn’t released the names of the poll workers to the board. Siller listed off times and dates of when he was promised this information, but he never received anything.
“As I sit here right now, I don’t have a clue of who the poll workers are,” he said. “But this is what the turning point was with me. I don’t think you truly understand your professional role as it applies to this board.”
Hunter contended that while she didn’t have time to type the list for Siller, she has a list and has every application ready for review.
“My concern during this whole process about me not getting you this list was fixing the problems with the ballots and getting the ballots out to the voters,” she said. “That was my number one priority, so I apologize for not getting you that list.”
Siller fired back, “That goes back to the other issue. Had we known about the ballots and had better communication...”
Hunter broke in, “I apologize that I did not inform you on this issue. I was communicating with the state, with the IT guy and Centurylink, but I do agree with you – I should have let the board know. That is a failure on my part. I take 100 percent responsibility for that.”
A retired FBI agent, Siller cut to the heart of why this matters.
“I’m 76 years of age. I was born when this country was at war,” he said. “I’ve lived as an adult with this country going through wars, Civil Rights, all kinds of things. My personal feelings are that is probably one of the most important elections in my lifetime. I’m at a point in history that as small as this may be, I have some impact on fairness in this county.”
Siller explained how the irregularities may create a wrong impression.
“I want to make sure that my responsibility to this state, to the oath that I took in this same room where we are meeting, is done in a professional way. I want to do everything possible to cause that to happen,” he said. “I don’t want any perceptions or thoughts that there was any irregularity with this election. The only way to accomplish that is that we work together or if we can’t work together, we get someone in here to help you to have a better professional understanding of what you need to do help you through this election. Then after the election, we can discuss the work going forth. But we can not stumble through this thing in the next 30 days from a lack of communication, an attitude that if you (Holly) will just ignore that, this will go away – you can’t do that.”
Hunter fired back, “That’s not my attitude.”
Siller continued, “That’s my perception of your attitude. I’m saying to the board as a group, this is a very important mission and task that we have. Perception is everything. We must give this perception and cause for this to be fair election.”
Hunter apologized again for not communicating with the board about these matters.
“I feel as if you are demanding all of, including me, to do all these things on top of every other thing that we have to do,” she said. “I don’t feel that it has been fair this whole time because every time we come in here, you take control. We are not working as a team. You’re working as individual, telling us what to do. That is not fair. That is not helpful of what works.”
Siller shot back, “You’re going to tell me how the board works!? Is that your rebuttal!?”
Hunter replied, “Yes, because you’re not working as a team. I take responsibility for my faults; I have 100 percent.”
McGowan stepped in by asking if the BOE should more closely monitor the day-to-day operations of elections.
Hunter replied, “Feel free to come sit in every day if you like.”
McGowan continued, “We can not afford – we can’t fail at this. That’s what I’m saying.”
Hunter said, “I’ve never failed at one election that I’ve done.”
County BOE Chairwoman Vera Murrill said that since the mistakes that were made can not be undone, it is important to move forward.
“I feel like we can not go back and undo what has already happened, but we can go forward making sure that as board we that we are informed.” she said. “If anything comes up, she’s going to let us know. She has apologized and we can not undo what has been done. Centurylink has gotten everything working, then we can get out our ballots. I’m truly sorry that they are late, but some things we had no control over, but going forward, we need to work as a board, work with Holly, and she’s going to work with us – we need to go forward with everything there is to be done in a professional manner.”
Murrill stressed the importance of getting the job done.
“We don’t want our board to become so contentious that we can not discuss anything,” she said. “We are not going to be argumentative. We are going to conduct our actions in a professional manner to work out the situation going forward. This is an important election and we need to move on right now – we got to be together ourselves. We can not be contentious toward each other and expect to get the job done.”
Absentee Ballot Meetings
Cole’s letter to the county’s BOE noted its failure and refusal to schedule required absentee ballot meetings for Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 – meetings required by state mandate. She wrote that the mandatory meetings were necessary to review returned absentee ballot envelopes every Tuesday beginning five (rather than three) weeks prior to the general election Nov. 3.
“Failure to hold these earlier meetings shortens the period of time to contact voters who might have completed their absentee ballot envelops incorrectly and give them adequate time to make the necessary corrections and resubmit their absentee ballots in a timely manner to be counted in the results,” Cole wrote. “I can only hope that your meeting schedule is not dictated by a decision not to mail the absentee ballots early enough for them to be returned by Sept. 29 or Oct. 6 thus making these meetings unnecessary.”
During citizen’s comments portion of the meeting, Cole noted that it’s easy to say that there is nothing that could’ve been done, but as Siller indicated, there’s 150 years of management experience serving the BOE.
“Could Mrs. Hunter have gone to another county and been allowed to use their operation? Could she have gone to the state? Could she have gone to Raleigh to be able access what she needs to access from there,” Cole said.
Hunter tried to interrupt, but Cole cut her off.
“Excuse me, you have a rude-rude habit of interrupting when people are trying to talk,” said Cole, a longtime attorney and former New York City police officer. “It’s extremely rude and it is very unprofessional.”
Cole continued with her original thought about what could’ve been done.
“I don’t have the answers to these questions, but I’m saying if there had been an opportunity to brainstorm, there might have been better options,” she said. “There seems to be a lack of a sense of urgency and that disturbs me very much. Had I not sent this letter Tuesday, would you be here at the meeting, would you know what had happened? That’s all I have to say.”