...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
HERTFORD — Hertford Town Manager Janice M. Cole told a group of leaders from other towns on the N.C. Local Government Commission’s watchlist last week that a dual focus on people and processes had enabled her town to make great strides in getting its fiscal house in order.
In a keynote address at a gathering of towns on the LGC’s Unit Assistance List held in Williamston, Cole began by recalling the dysfunctional shape of town government in Hertford in the years immediately prior to her becoming interim town manager in January 2022.
Meetings were lasting into the early hours of the morning, yet nothing got accomplished, Cole said. Because of conflicts on the council, the town administration was in disarray and “everybody was doing their own thing,” she said.
“So one of the first things I had to do was kind of bring everybody in: ‘Only one person can talk for the town of Hertford, and right now that’s me,’” she said.
At times citing entries from a diary she had kept during her early days as interim town manager, Cole — whose “interim” tag was dropped by Hertford Town Council a couple of months ago — recalled the feeling of coming into the office the first time and beginning to comprehend the magnitude of the task before her.
Cole said you eat an elephant one bite at a time, but she had a lot of elephants on her plate when she started the job.
The first task was to get the town’s finances in order, she said, and several part-time accounting professionals were brought in to get on top of record-keeping and other critical tasks.
“We had no documentation,” Cole said.
One key development that helped was the November 2021 election.
“I’ve had a very, very good council to work with,” Cole said, noting new councilors had been elected in November 2021 and they have supported the changes that needed to be made.
Cole said the town council now works cooperatively. Council members don’t simply rubber stamp her recommendations, but they trust her to do her homework and present careful recommendations backed by accurate data, she said.
“It has really been a pleasure working for them,” she said.
Cole said she’s insisted on having documentation to support everything in the budgets that have been presented and adopted since then.
It took her and others a lot of time to look for records and contracts, but it had to be done, Cole said.
Hertford remains on the LGC’s Unit Assistance List because of a history of problems with record-keeping and late audits, but the town has begun to get back on track with its audits and made strides in all aspects of fiscal management.
Hertford also has had a good track record recently in garnering grant funding, Cole noted.
“We were very, very lucky with grants,” she said. “We were very fortunate in the money that we got.”
One thing Cole said she quickly discovered upon becoming Hertford’s interim manager was a troubling approach to fixing town utilities. There were leaks in water lines all over town, for instance, but some officials’ attitude seemed to be there was no point in fixing them because leaks would just spring up elsewhere, she said.
Equipment maintenance is a key part of utility operations, Cole said. She said the town is fortunate to have a new public works director who understands the importance of maintenance.
Cole said she feels like she has made progress in putting people and processes in place to enable the town’s progress to continue.