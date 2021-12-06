No. 20 Wake Forest (10-3) will take on No. 23 Texas A&M (8-4, SEC) in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida on Dec. 31. Kickoff is 11 a.m. EST.
Top players
Wake Forest: Quarterback Sam Hartman has completed 59% of his passes for 3,924 yards and 36 touchdowns. Receiver Jaquarii Roberson caught 71 passes for 1,078 yards and eight TDs.
Texas A&M: Quarterback Zach Calzada has passed for 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Defensive lineman Tyree Johnson is tied for third in the SEC with nine sacks among 31 tackles. Linebacker Aaron Hansford ranks 11th among SEC tacklers with 89.
Notable
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons won the ACC Atlantic Division to end Clemson’s perennial reign as champions. They fell 45-21 to Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship on Saturday.
Texas A&M: The Aggies dealt top-ranked Alabama its lone loss on Oct. 9, rallying to win 41-38 with a 28-yard field goal as time expired.
Last time
Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52 (Dec. 29, 2017, Belk Bowl)
Bowl history
Wake Forest: The Deacons are appearing in their second Gator Bowl and first since beating South Carolina in the inaugural game in 1946. They will make a school-record sixth consecutive bowl appearance.
Texas A&M: Third appearance in Gator Bowl and first since routing North Carolina State 52-13 in 2018. The Aggies have won both appearances and are 20-22 lifetime in bowls. They are on a school-record 13-year postseason streak.
UNC, S. Carolina in Duke’s Mayo Bowl
UNC (6-6) will remain in-state to face SEC opponent South Carolina (6-6) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte on Dec. 30.
The game starts at 11:30 a.m.
Top players
North Carolina: QB Sam Howell has passed for 2,851 yards and 34 touchdowns while rushing for 825 yards and 11 scores. Led fourth-quarter drives of 98 and 95 yards in his college debut, the 2019 opener against the Gamecocks. It could be the pro prospect’s college finale.
South Carolina: A former walk-on, DB Jaylan Foster leads the Gamecocks with 90 tackles and five interceptions. Foster also has two forced fumbles after returning for a sixth year.
Notable
North Carolina: Opened the season ranked No. 10 but wound up losing two of its last three games by a combined seven points. The biggest win: 58-55 over No. 20 Wake Forest on Nov. 6 after overcoming an 18-point deficit.
South Carolina: Produced wins over Florida and Auburn — both having down seasons — in Shane Beamer’s first year as head coach.
Last time
UNC 24, South Carolina 20. on Aug. 31, 2019. It was the first game of Mack Brown’s current stint as Tar Heels’ coach.
Bowl history
North Carolina is 1-3 in Charlotte bowl games and 15-20 all-time in the postseason. The Tar Heels have lost four of their last five bowl games.
South Carolina is just 9-14 in bowl games but has won five of the last seven. The Gamecocks have played five games in Charlotte since 2011, going 3-2.
NC State to meet UCLA in Holiday Bowl
No. 18 NC State will travel to San Diego to face UCLA in the Holiday Bowl, Dec. 28. Kick-off is 8 p.m. EST.
Top players
UCLA: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson became the sixth Bruins player to achieve 3,000 yards of total offense in a season. He has 2,409 yards passing and 21 touchdowns, and 609 yards rushing with seven touchdowns.
NC State: QB Devin Leary threw four TD passes against North Carolina to give him 35 this season, breaking the school’s single-season record of 34 by Phillip Rivers, the former San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers QB.
Notable
UCLA: Tied for second place in the Pac-12 South division, the Bruins’ best finish since 2014.
NC State: Finished second in the ACC’s Atlantic Division and won four of its last five games, including rallying to beat North Carolina 34-30. Earned bowl bid in first year of ACC’s deal with Holiday Bowl.
Last time
UCLA 7, NC State 0 on Oct. 29, 1960.
Bowl history
UCLA: Second appearance in Holiday Bowl, 37th bowl appearance overall and first since 2017.
NC State: First appearance in Holiday Bowl, 34th bowl appearance overall.
ECU, BC to square off in Military Bowl
East Carolina (7-5, American Athletic) and Boston College (6-6) will challenge for the win in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland on Dec. 27. Start time is 2:30 p.m. EST. This will mark the first time the two teams have played each other.
Top players
East Carolina: RB Keaton Mitchell is a first-team all-conference pick who led the league with 1,132 rushing yards and in all-purpose yards per game (115.83).
Boston College: OL Zion Johnson and Alex Lindstrom are first-team All-ACC blockers. Both are graduate students. Johnson is from Bowie, Maryland.
Notable
East Carolina: Coach Mike Houston has agreed to the terms of a contract running through the 2026 season. It’s the Pirates’ first winning season and bowl berth since 2014. Had a four-game win streak snapped 35-13 by playoff-bound Cincinnati in the regular-season finale.
Boston College: Dropped its last two games, 26-23 to Florida State and 41-10 to Wake Forest. The game marks a homecoming of sorts for 13 players from Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Associate head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim also is a native of Washington.
Bowl history
East Carolina: Second appearance in the Military Bowl, following a 51-20 loss to Maryland in the 2010 game. First bowl game since 2014.
Boston College: Making its 29th bowl appearance, having gone 14-13 in the postseason. Lost 38-6 to Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl on Jan. 2, 2020.