MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Michael Carter and Javonte Williams accomplished something that no teammates in major college football history had previously done.
The Orange Bowl — where North Carolina has never been — might be their reward.
Carter and Williams set a Football Bowl Subdivision record by combining for 544 yards rushing, and No. 20 North Carolina embarrassed No. 9 Miami 62-26 on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Carter ran for 308 yards and two touchdowns, while Williams had 236 yards and three touchdowns for the Tar Heels (8-3, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Per the NCAA, it was the seventh time that two teammates each ran for at least 200 yards, the first since 2016 and the first such instance in ACC history.
“Remarkable,” North Carolina coach Mack Brown said.
“Humiliating,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said.
There were many numbers, all of them bad for Miami (8-2, 7-2). The combined total by Carter and Williams topped the NCAA’s listed FBS record for teammates, set on Nov. 30 when Jaret Patterson (409) and Kevin Marks (97) rushed for 506 for Buffalo against Kent State.
North Carolina finished with 778 yards — the most ever yielded by Miami and a Tar Heels record — and 554 yards rushing, also the most allowed in Hurricanes history. Sam Howell threw for a score, ran for a score and caught a TD pass for the Tar Heels. It was the first instance of a North Carolina player doing that since 2014, and it almost became an ancillary note given how Carter and Williams played.
“We’re just in a moment right now,” Carter said. “Something that nobody ever did before. It’s a blessing.”
It was the third-most points allowed in Miami history, the most since 66 for Syracuse in 1998. The record is 70 by Texas A&M in 1944.
D’Eriq King completed 18 of 30 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns for Miami, which had won five in a row and probably lost any hope of playing in the Orange Bowl.
“Excuse my language,” King said. “I think we got our (butt) whooped all night.”
North Carolina scored on its first six possessions, a streak that was only stopped by the clock getting to halftime. The Tar Heels had 10 rushes that went for 20 yards or more, averaged 10.4 yards per play and Howell connected with Dyami Brown on an 87-yard pass — the longest pass play of Howell’s two brilliant years at North Carolina.
Brown had 167 yards receiving. Again, with the way North Carolina ran the ball, nobody may have noticed.
It added up to North Carolina’s first win against a top-10 team since 2004 — also against then-No. 4 Miami.
“This is the first time we played a complete game,” Williams said. “We showed just how special we can be.”
It was 34-10 at the half, and North Carolina kept the ball for 7 minutes, 36 seconds on the opening drive of the third quarter — chewing up clock and adding to the margin when Howell stretched the tip of the ball onto the goal line for another Tar Heel touchdown, capping a 13-play drive.
Howell caught a TD pass on a trick play in the third quarter, and his streak of games with a touchdown pass — now 24, representing his entire college career — was extended when he found Kamari Morales with 11:00 left for a 55-26 lead.
“I sure wouldn’t have thought that we could have accomplished the things that we did tonight,” Brown said.
Miami’s previous records for yards allowed were 670 total against UCLA on Dec. 5, 1998, and 544 rushing against Auburn on Nov. 24, 1944.
“That was probably as good as they can play,” Diaz said, “matched up with probably as badly as we can play.”
FLORIDA STATE 56, DUKE 35
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State was shorthanded due to injuries, opt outs and transfers. But the Seminoles made the most of their depleted roster and pulled away from Duke in the second half.
Jashaun Corbin ran for three touchdowns while Jordan Travis threw for two TDs and ran for another as Florida State snapped a three-game skid with a win over Duke on Saturday.
Travis threw for 192 yards and two TD passes to Ja’Khi Douglas, as Florida State (3-6, 2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) won following a 28-day layoff that was prompted by two game postponements and a rescheduled matchup with Duke.
Florida State listed 50 scholarship players as having participated in the game, and the Seminoles started seven true or redshirt freshmen.
Mataeo Durant ran for 127 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown, for Duke (2-9, 1-9). The Blue Devils ran 51 times for 245 yards but tossed three interceptions and managed just 148 yards passing.
The Seminoles are 21-0 in the all-time series vs. Duke. On Saturday, Florida State jumped out to a 28-0 lead and held off Duke’s comeback. With the Blue Devils clawing back into the game and trailing just 28-21 after touchdown runs by Durant and Deon Jackson, the Seminoles got back to work. Travis had a 27-yard TD run and Corbin added a 3-yard TD run as Florida State pulled away.
Duke has allowed 56, 56, 48 and 56 points in its last four games — all losses.
“A pretty somber locker room,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “As you might imagine, 11 games now, a season coming to completion. Very thankful to our seniors … It’s been pretty phenomenal that they have not bailed out. At the toughest of times, they stayed the course.”
LOUISVILLE 45, WAKE FOREST 21
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Malik Cunningham threw for 195 yards and accounted for three scores for Louisville, which blitzed past Wake Forest on Saturday.
The Cardinals (4-7, 3-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcame a sluggish start to rally for a victory in their regular-season finale. After gaining just 7 yards in the first quarter, they finished with 453. Louisville gained 254 of those on the ground.
Cunningham completed 73% (16-for-22) of his passes. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. He went without an interception for the first time in five games.
The Demon Deacons (4-4, 3-4) amassed 351, but they couldn’t stay on the field as they converted just seven of 18 on third down.
“We just never had a rhythm on offense,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “On offense, we looked like a team that hadn’t played football in a month.”
Louisville, meanwhile, converted seven of 14 third downs and held the ball for 36:56.
Jalen Mitchell ran 20 times for 168 yards, the eighth-best performance ever by a Louisville freshman. Jordan Watkins rushed for his first score, while Francis Sherman caught his first touchdown.
Both teams were missing key players. Louisville standout receiver Tutu Atwell announced during the week he would miss the contest, while receiver Donavon Greene and defensive end Boogie Basham did not dress for the Demon Deacons.