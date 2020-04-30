Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms. Some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Thunder is possible early. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.