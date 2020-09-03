Community supporters are paving the way for College of The Albemarle’s (COA) new Truck Driving Program.
Jimbo’s Jumbos and Olam Edible Nuts have partnered with the COA Foundation by donating five thousand dollars each towards the Truck Driving Program fund.
“World class jobs are available right here on Peanut Drivein Edenton,North Carolinaand high school students do not have to go far to earn a skill tobe able to secure a career locally,” stated Hal Burns, General Manager of Jimbo’s Jumbos.
Anne Craig, Plant Manager at Olam Edible Nuts echoed the opportunity for employment and said her company has multiple job openings at this time. She said, “Olam Edible Nuts is focused on our efforts to serve the community,and this partnership with the COA Foundation aligns with our model to build relationships and improve efficiency for our customers.”
Local companies such as Jimbo’s Jumbos and Olam Edible Nuts are going the distance to provide support for College of The Albemarle to offer programs.
For information about the Truck Driver Training program, contact the Workforce Development and Continuing Education department at 252-335-0821 ext. 2250.