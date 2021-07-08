Elizabeth City State University is one of the nation’s top 30 influential Historically Black Colleges and Universities, according to a college ranking website.
AcademicInfluence.com has ranked ECSU No. 25 of the 30 top influential HBCU institutions, among the total of 107 HBCUs across the nation.
“For many students, HBCUs have established themselves as their preferred educational destination,” said Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com. “Students today want more than a degree – they want a college experience that meets their personal needs. And more are finding what they want in an HBCU.”
HBCUs provide educational opportunities to Black students, as well as a diverse cross section of Latino, Asian and white students. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, there are 51 public HBCUs and 50 private, nonprofit HBCUs offering degrees at all levels of higher education.
In assigning ECSU it’s ranking, AcademicInfluence.com factored ECSU’s four-year undergraduate degree offerings and its full accreditation. ECSU offers bachelor degrees in 28 academic fields and four master degree programs.
The website also used its “proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine” to provide students a ranking resource that “generates unbiased rankings that resist manipulation,” according to AcademicInfluence.com.
“Students concerned about bias and gamesmanship in college rankings can find a more accurate assessment of scholarly impact with AcademicInfluence.com,” said Macosko, who also teaches physics at Wake Forest University. “Our rankings are based primarily on objective influence data, rather than on some unknown person’s subjective feelings about a college or university.”
or on self-reported info that can be skewed or obsolete.”