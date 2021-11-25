Q I am a college student and cannot afford to go home for Thanksgiving or Christmas. I didn’t really think about it that much when school started because I was so happy to be going to campus. But now I’m pretty much alone. There’s going to be a small gathering at school for Thanksgiving for the students who are stranded, so I’m going to that. But I am worried about having to do that twice — also for Christmas. I wasn’t really feeling poor before now, but it’s only the poor kids who are having to stay on campus when everybody else is jetting off to be with their families. How can I adopt a better attitude about this? I am grateful to be at college, but I’m feeling down about spending the holidays here. — Alone
A It’s time to adopt an optimistic attitude. First, it’s great that your school is hosting a Thanksgiving meal. Figure out what you can do to make that moment special. Speak to the organizers and see how you can help. Being of service is one sure way to help you to feel productive and take your mind off of your woes. Commit to paying attention to the students who are there and getting to know people who are new to you. Do not think of them as “poor kids.” You don’t know their circumstances. Instead, think of them as students who happen to be on campus, just like you.
Among those gathered, find out who will likely be there again at Christmas. Talk to them about what you can do together to make that time more festive. Research holiday activities in the surrounding area. Perhaps you can organize outings with the other students to visit a tree-lighting ceremony, go to a holiday movie or sing carols at a retirement home. What else might be happening there? Take on a leadership role in making the holiday season special for students who are still on campus. Get the college leadership to support your efforts. Trust that if you adopt the attitude of serving those who are there with you, you will feel brighter — and so will they!
Q My good friend just broke up with his girlfriend last week. Because the breakup is fresh, I was waiting to make it known that I like him. Next thing you know, another friend of mine has muscled her way in and is trying to claim that spot. Never mind that she knows I like this guy. Everything is awkward now. Should I tell the guy that I like him as more than a friend? Should I wait and see how things unfold? Should I just give up and stay friends? This is so uncomfortable. I just hate high school sometimes. What should I do? — The Friend
A Timing is everything in relationships. You were right not to come on to your friend when he was in a relationship. Now, you have a couple of options. If during your chats you can naturally suggest that the two of you go out some time, go for it. It’s not a formal request to date, but it could be an overture that lets him know you are interested.
You can ask your other friend who muscled in what the heck she is doing, just so she knows you are checking her. You can also wait to see how things play out. When someone has just ended a relationship, typically the next couple of people they engage don’t last. It may be possible for you to remain the friend for now and see if sparks fly over time.
Cole encourages readers to count their blessings
Happy Thanksgiving! I wish each and every one of you a blessed time with your family and friends at this special time of year. For many, it may be the first time that people have gathered from far and wide for nearly two years, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. For some, there is still a divide because, for whatever reasons, you are unable to be physically in each other’s company. To all, I offer my love and blessings for a joyful moment of connection — whether in person or remotely.
A practice that my mother has consistently encouraged my sisters and me to do is to “count your blessings.” At 92 years old, she continues to inspire us by showing the importance of claiming the positive no matter what is going on in our lives. The practice of counting your blessings, from Doris Cole’s perspective, is literal. Especially when times are tough and emotions are tender, Mama tells us to pause and look at the whole picture. When we are upset, agitated, disappointed or sad, she says, “Stop. Count your blessings.” Then we start with being grateful for waking up in the morning. Grateful for having a place to lay our heads at night. Grateful for the food that we eat. For the family we love so dearly. For the friends who support us. For the work that keeps us employed. For having the resources we need when purse strings are tight. For the good will we received from a teacher when a project was overdue. For the opportunity to make amends when we made a mistake. And so on.
Mama urges us to make this gratitude list as exhaustively as we can, and to write it down if that might help us to get grounded in the goodness that fills our lives. When we are feeling sorry for ourselves, she goes directly to the gratitude list. Sure, we may be experiencing difficulties, but that doesn’t mean that blessings aren’t present. In Doris Cole’s way of looking at the world, blessings are always present.
From her vantage point, it’s all a matter of perspective. Life has many ups and downs. People experience strife, disappointment, sorrow, tragedy and sadness. But they also experience joy, delight, wonder, happiness, excitement and love. Mama’s perspective demands that you see both and that you choose joy whenever you can. That doesn’t mean that you ignore the hardships or that you turn a blind eye to the negative aspects of life. It does mean that you do not dwell in them and allow negativity to fester. It’s all a matter of choice. We can harness power by making conscious choices about how we think, what we say and what we do, and recognition of that is helpful at this time.
So, what will your choice be during this season of thanksgiving? How can you count your blessings now and always? Consider having a discussion with your loved ones, either in person or virtually, where you do a “count your blessings” exercise together. Invite everyone to take a moment and consider what they are grateful for right now. Then share your findings with each other. This activity is guaranteed to invoke good feelings and a spirit of unity among you. Happy Thanksgiving!
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.