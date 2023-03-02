...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
As a younger man, late February found me eagerly awaiting the arrival of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue with its barely-clad models posing provocatively at exotic beach locales around the world.
These days late February means it is time for the delivery of Berkshire Hathaway Corp’s annual report and its copyrighted letter to shareholders from Chairman Warren Buffett.
Fantasies of encountering SI cover girls Christie Brinkley and Kathy Ireland on the strand at Nags Head have been replaced by dreams of meeting the 92-year-old Buffett and his 99-year-old Vice Chair Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway’s shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.
Buffett founded Berkshire 58 years ago, transforming it from a nearly bankrupt textile manufacturer into a conglomerate of household names like Coca-Cola, American Express, Apple and assorted insurance, newspaper, energy, railroad and consumer products worth $672 billion. As its largest shareholder, Buffett is worth around $106 billion.
He is renowned for his homespun explanations of business and investing principles, usually interspersed with plenty of self-effacing humor. He admits his mistakes, like investing in USAir and Salamon Brothers, both of which went out of business.
“Capitalism has two sides. The system creates an ever-growing pile of losers while concurrently delivering a gusher of improved goods and services,” Buffett said.
He spent $1.3 billion buying Coke shares over a seven-year period in the 1980s and 1990s, Buffett recalled. That stake is now worth $25 billion and throws off $708 million annually in dividends.
“The weeds wither away in significance as the flowers bloom,” the Oracle of Omaha writes.
He credits dumb luck for part of his wealth: “It takes just a few winners to work wonders. And, yes, it helps to start early and live into your 90s as well.”
Berkshire repurchased $7.9 billion of its own shares In 2022. Buffett addresses this controversial subject in four pithy paragraphs, concluding: “When you are told that all repurchases are harmful to shareholders or to the country or particularly beneficial to CEOs, you are listening to either an economic illiterate or a silver-tongued demagogue (characters that are not mutually exclusive),” Buffett said, without naming you-know-who in the White House.
Addressing the country’s debt, Buffett pointed out that in the prior 10 years the U.S. Treasury received $32.3 trillion in taxes, but spent $43.9 trillion, adding the deficit to a $31.4 trillion pile of IOUs. Over that interval, Berkshire companies paid $32 billion in corporate income taxes, equivalent to a pile of $100 bills that would tower 21 miles high. “When it comes to federal taxes, individuals who own Berkshire can unequivocally state, ‘I gave at the office,’” he writes. “At Berkshire we hope and expect you to pay much more in taxes during the next decade.”
It is Buffett’s optimism that has attracted me to Berkshire stock over the last 24 years. I bought my first shares in 1999 during the technology stock boom when I concluded that I did not understand the dot-com businesses or the computers that enabled them. Buffett was considered washed-up too, having eschewed high-flying tech stocks for a decade. We both avoided the tech wreck of 2000-02.
Buffett has been an investor since the age of 12 — a total of 80 years — more than a third of the country’s history.
“Despite our citizens’ penchant — almost enthusiasm — for self-criticism and self-doubt, I have yet to see a time when it made sense to make a long-term bet against America,” Buffett wrote. Believe in the “American tailwind,” he says.
There is an idea for this Lenten season. Give up on all the negativity and believe in America’s future.
Doug Gardner reads Berkshire Hathaway’s 144-page annual report in Weeksville.