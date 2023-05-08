Tomorrow marks a significant day that no one should forget: Mother’s Day! On this holiday we celebrate our mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters, spouses, and other influential women in our lives who have helped us become who we are today. Yet how did this tradition come to be?

Celebrations of motherhood have occurred since early human history. For example, the goddess Isis, first mentioned around 2400 BC, was a significant figure in Egyptian mythology who not only represented resurrection, but also motherhood. Religious festivals that celebrated Isis thus not only revered the goddess but also the role of motherhood.