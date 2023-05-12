My birth state may be Louisiana, but my state of choice is North Carolina. This is where my husband and I first started our lives together; where we led our first church in Rockfish; where both of my beautiful daughters were born. This state has always been full of compassionate people and unparalleled scenic beauty. A place of fresh starts.

We left for a while to serve in missions overseas, but we found ourselves missing North Carolina. A decade and a half later, we came back. This time, my husband became a chaplain and served patients in Winston-Salem. And, although we left one last time for Tennessee, we couldn’t stay away long. North Carolina just kept calling us back. We fully acknowledge we’re Tar Heels now, and are proud to spend the rest of our lives here alongside the loving and compassionate people of this state.