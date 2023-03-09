There is a modern saying that I like: “People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.”
We are all sinners; however, Jesus forgives us. Unfortunately, society does not forgive or forget.
I have had countless people brag that they never received a traffic ticket. My response always was that they just never got caught breaking the law. So not getting apprehended indeed applies to me.
As a career law enforcement officer, I crossed paths with many violators and criminals. In addition, I knew many who served time in prison, paying their debt to society. Many of them had unique skills and talents that would benefit their community. Sadly, a state license would sometimes be required, and the individual would be no longer eligible because of their past incarceration.
Prison ministries have been active, and many incarcerated people are ready to be released and live everyday life. But, sadly, they are considered outcasts in society and cannot obtain employment. These people return to a life of crime and association with those in prison to whom they can relate. Post-prison ministries are a must for our society to prevent many from returning to prison.
Matthew 22:39 states, “And the second is like unto it; Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” This passage of scripture tells us not to discriminate against our neighbors. As sinners we all fall short of the glory of God.
Matthew 7:1-3 states: “Judge not, that ye be not judged. For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again. And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother’s eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?”
By the end of 2020, more than 1.8 million Americans were incarcerated. More than 600,000 individuals are released each year from state and federal prisons. Another 9 million are released from local jails. However, within three years of their release, two out of three former prisoners are arrested again, and more than 50% are incarcerated again.
Potential causes of this include their social interactions during incarceration, lack of employment and economic opportunity, depression, and lack of reintegration into society. Additional causes include their not changing their lifestyle or social circle upon release, and the underlying problems that caused their crime not being addressed while they were incarcerated.
Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs states that all humans share five needs for survival. They are: self actualization and achieving potential ability and purpose; self-Esteem: satisfying the ego’s needs, like status, respect, prizes, and recognition; social belonging: satisfying social needs, including family, friendship, belonging, and acceptance; safety: satisfying safety needs, including physical and emotional security, housing, health, and finances; physiological needs: satisfying innate and physical needs, including food, water, shelter, sleep, and sex.
As our society enters the Easter season, Jesus teaches forgiveness. In Matthew 6:12-15, which are excerpts from the Lord’s Prayer, we are advised to “forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you: But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.”
And then in Luke 23:34, we’re told that Jesus said, “‘Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.’”
Is society ready to forgive and support persons previously incarcerated, reduce the chances of many returning to incarceration, and help them live productive lives? Is the community willing to follow Jesus?
Keith Throckmorton, a retired law enforcement officer, is a Perquimans County resident.