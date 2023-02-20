...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TUESDAY...
Westerly winds will gust up to 25 to 30 mph across northeast North
Carolina from late morning to early evening on Tuesday. These
breezy and warm conditions will result in low humidity values and
drying fuels, such as leaves and tree litter. Increased fire
danger is expected across the area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
Column: GOP has enough hot air to float own balloon
We are learning that the People’s Republic of China sent surveillance balloons over the continental U.S. at least three times during Donald Trump’s presidency. He failed to acknowledge their presence and did nothing any of those three times, presumably because Chinese President XI was such a “good friend.”
President Biden gave the order to shoot down the Chinese “spy” balloon that entered U.S. air space this month. Some on the far right have claimed that China thought it could invade our sovereign air space because the president is failing to maintain the security of the country, and that it would not have happened under our previous president. Neither statement is true. The GOP is floating its own hot-air balloon.
Although three other unidentified aerial objects appeared at the same time, only one has been characterized as a spy vehicle, because it had communication capabilities. Military intelligence followed that balloon from its release from China’s Hainan Island. They tracked its eastward path and watched as it encountered a sudden severe cold front. China says the wind blew the balloon northward. It entered U.S. airspace over the Alaskan coast, then went over Canada and then over Lake Huron. As the wind dissipated, the balloon floated southward over the continental U.S.
China says the balloon was merely a weather balloon that drifted off course —7,000+ miles off course. We know that claim to be specious, because the balloon had propellers and a rudder, indicating some capacity to steer by remote control.
The U.S. military waited until the balloon was over an unpopulated space — the Atlantic Ocean — where falling debris would not put anyone at risk, and shot it down. Three other unidentified objects also were shot down. German Lopez, writing for The New York Times, says some speculation around the balloon may portend a potential second Cold War, this time between the U.S. and China. But The question is: did China intend for the balloon to float over the continental U.S. or the Territory of Guam?
Biden has let China know he will not tolerate any incursion into our air space, including that of our five occupied territories. It was flying low enough to threaten civilian aircraft, and that’s enough reason to shoot it down, but there seems to be more. China has conducted a spy program that has sent high-altitude balloons over more than 40 countries for years. Our military is aware of those incursions, but we do not have authority to act against them. While we know that China sent what may have been spy vehicles over the U.S. at least three times during Trump’s presidency, Biden has made it clear that these incursions into our air space will not be tolerated.
China started with a sort-of-apology, issuing a statement that it “regrets” that the “wayward weather balloon” shifted course and crossed over the U.S. Once the balloon was shot down and a considerable amount of data collection equipment was found in its remains, however, China changed its tactics, accusing the U.S. of sending 10 spy balloons over China. Biden vehemently denied the accusation.
As spy vehicles, balloons are part of a more comprehensive surveillance system. They are not stand-alone data collectors and they are poor military weapons. They are inefficient: too close to the ground, too easily spotted and too easily dispensed with. Our military is aware and concerned with their discovery and identification, but unwilling to put Americans at risk by taking them down over occupied American territory.
Analysts tell us that the three other objects shot down had posed no national security threat, although they have not yet made their purposes known. They have said they may have had commercial or research purposes, such as those collecting meteorological data — i.e., weather balloons, and they have collected the debris to search for any communications equipment.
We know that China has been bumping up their spying activity since the Trump presidency, and that China sent a spy to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last year loaded with spy equipment, including sophisticated cameras. The equipment was reported by the cleaning crew, and the spy was arrested and jailed.
The GOP does not want the American public to know that Trump did nothing while China sent surveillance equipment over Navy installations in Coronado, California; Norfolk, Virginia; and Guam. They are desperately trying to distract us from the fact that they have no viable candidate for 2024, and they have no platform. They will seize any excuse to distract voters. While the situation is serious, our president is on top of it. GOP time would be better spent weeding out the liars and incompetents from their ranks.