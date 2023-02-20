We are learning that the People’s Republic of China sent surveillance balloons over the continental U.S. at least three times during Donald Trump’s presidency. He failed to acknowledge their presence and did nothing any of those three times, presumably because Chinese President XI was such a “good friend.”

President Biden gave the order to shoot down the Chinese “spy” balloon that entered U.S. air space this month. Some on the far right have claimed that China thought it could invade our sovereign air space because the president is failing to maintain the security of the country, and that it would not have happened under our previous president. Neither statement is true. The GOP is floating its own hot-air balloon.