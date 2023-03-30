Matthew gives us a glimpse into the days before Jesus went to the cross. In Matthew 26:2, Jesus says that He will be delivered up to be crucified in two days, and thus, He is now even closer to the cross.
Matthew records in Chapter 26, verses 14-16, that Judas Iscariot went to the chief priest because he sought an opportunity to betray Jesus. Judas would betray Jesus for a marginal amount of money: 30 silver pieces.
Thirty pieces of silver was not a large sum of money. According to Levitical law in Exodus 21:32, it was the exact price paid if a worker was gored by an ox. Other instances in Scripture reference 30 pieces of silver. In fact, Zechariah forth-tells what is fulfilled in Matthew.
God has Zechariah in Chapter 11, verses 4-14, play the part of a shepherd caring for a doomed flock. Through him, God illustrated His prophetic judgment against Israel for crucifying Christ — the fall of Israel in 70 AD. Zechariah states in verse 8 he got rid of the three shepherds of the doomed flock, which is probably an allusion to the three religious offices during Jesus’ day described in Matthew 16:21: the elders, the scribes, and the chief priests. Zechariah then breaks his two shepherding staffs: favor and unity. According to Zechariah 11:10, favor is broken to symbolize the breaking of the Mosaic Covenant by the disobedient people; union is broken to represent the nation’s breaking by Rome.
After his work as a shepherd, Zechariah asks them to pay him what they believe he is worth — 30 pieces of silver. Zechariah sarcastically calls his wage a “handsome price” in chapter 11, verse 13, because it is a trivial sum. The employers meant to insult Zechariah. Returning the insult, God communicates to Zechariah to toss the money into the house of the Lord for the potter.
These actions, recorded hundreds of years before, unfold in Judas’ betrayal of Christ in Matthew 26:15. Bargaining with the leaders of Israel, Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus for 30 silver pieces. Judas, overcome with guilt, would later throw this “blood money” into the temple. The leaders used those 30 silver coins to buy the potter’s field where Judas would hang himself. (See Matthew 27:3-10; Acts 1:15-20).
Several things I take away from all this. First, nothing catches God off guard. There are about 500 years between Zechariah and Jesus’ birth; thus, God knew what would happen when He sent His Son, and Zechariah’s forth-telling attests to God’s omniscience. Even Jesus forth-told His death in Mark 8:31-33, 9:30-32 and 10:32-34. Nothing catches God off guard.
Second, have you ever felt betrayed? On His pathway to the cross, Jesus certainly understood what it felt like to have a close friend betray Him. Still, as Hebrews 4:14-16 points out, Jesus is acquainted with every human experience. You and I can go through nothing that Jesus has not first faced.
The third and final takeaway is that because Jesus has faced all the hardships you and I can face, and because God knows the end from the beginning (Isaiah 46:10), we can completely trust God. God is a reliable guide.
Make God the navigator of your life. Trust Jesus’ salvation and allow His Holy Spirit to guide you. Only God can give a definite purpose to your pathway.