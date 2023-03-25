As we continue to near Resurrection Sunday, I am still thinking of Jesus’ pathway to the cross. In Matthew 21:18-46, Matthew records “the next day” — meaning Jesus is one step closer to the cross.

On this new day, Jesus sees a fig tree full of leaves, and Jesus is hungry, so He approaches expecting to find early figs. When He finds none, he curses the fig tree, and Matthew states that the tree dies and withers instantly.