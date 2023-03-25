...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Column: Pathway to the Cross: Instant in and Out of Season
As we continue to near Resurrection Sunday, I am still thinking of Jesus’ pathway to the cross. In Matthew 21:18-46, Matthew records “the next day” — meaning Jesus is one step closer to the cross.
On this new day, Jesus sees a fig tree full of leaves, and Jesus is hungry, so He approaches expecting to find early figs. When He finds none, he curses the fig tree, and Matthew states that the tree dies and withers instantly.
We often fail to see that what happens next has a connection to this tree’s prompt finale. As Jesus walks away from Bethany and enters the temple in Jerusalem, the religious elite challenge His authority.
Jesus then tells two parables: one about two sons, the other about tenants. Understand, the religious leaders challenging of Jesus’ authority and the parables that follow both have a “fruit” theme, or more to the point, fruitlessness theme — just like the fruitless fig tree on the road from Bethany to Jerusalem.
In the Old Testament (Judges 9:8–15; Isaiah 3:14 and 5:1–7; Jeremiah 12:10; and Ezekiel 17:2–10 and 19:10–14), Israel is described as God’s tree, planting and vineyard. As God’s special “planting” and covenant people, they must yield spiritual fruit. (See Psalm 1:3 and Jeremiah 17:8–10). While God alone brings the increase of fruitfulness (Deuteronomy 7:13 and 28:4), a lack of fruitfulness is a sign of God’s favor, blessing and approval being removed due to rebellion. (See Deuteronomy 11:17; Jeremiah 8:13; and Hosea 9:10-17.)
The fig tree metaphor for Israel’s spiritual health is coming to pass in Jesus’ actions. The time has come for God’s people, especially the religious leaders, to yield fruit that will bless the world. (See Isaiah 27:6.)
In Micah 7:1-7, God’s prophets describe God examining the nation for “early figs,” as a sign of spiritual fruitfulness only to go away empty-handed. Jesus — God in the flesh — stands at a literal fig tree and finds no early figs. His later exchange with the religious leaders drives the point of fruitlessness home.
Still, God promises (Joel 2:22; Amos 9:14; Micah 4:4; Zechariah 8:12; Ezekiel 36:8) to replant Israel and produce healthy figs. The disciples marveled at the fig tree’s expeditious end, but Jesus immediately talks about the importance of prayer, not the demise of the fig tree.
Why? Because the disciples will become the new caretakers of God’s people, His “planting” (Matthew 21:33–45), and the way they will achieve His task is by the power of fervent prayer. (See James 5:16.)
Additionally, there is a New Testament mandate which has intensified: God’s people are to bear spiritual fruit like never before (John 4:36 and 15:2-16; Romans 1:13 and 6:21; Galatians 5:22; Philippians 1:11 and 4:17; Hebrews 12:11; and James 3:17). We achieve this task of bearing genuine spiritual fruit through fervent, heartfelt prayer. (See John 15:1-8.)
Our personal lives and churches can look like leafy fig trees with brimming agendas, booming attendance, and abounding responsibilities, but the root can be withered. There is no intimacy with God, and when Jesus inspects us up close, He finds no fruitfulness.
May we fervently pray and trust God to mature the fruit of holiness in our lives and churches. May we be instant in every season. May we produce bountiful plenty for our Lord and Savior.