My favorite area of study is history, especially the ancient world and the complex trade routes that connected the ancient Mediterranean and the ancient Far East. What fascinates me is that “fusion” of cultures and how the traditions of these cultures gave way to something new that we may hold onto this very day.

One surprising area where we can observe those connections to the past in our everyday life is through food and cooking. One culinary factoid that always fascinated me about food history was the ancient Roman condiment of garum or fermented fish sauce. Garum consisted of fish fermented in a container in the sun for several weeks or months. It would liquefy, and they strained the smelly concoction into a bottle for culinary use.