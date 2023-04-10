My favorite area of study is history, especially the ancient world and the complex trade routes that connected the ancient Mediterranean and the ancient Far East. What fascinates me is that “fusion” of cultures and how the traditions of these cultures gave way to something new that we may hold onto this very day.
One surprising area where we can observe those connections to the past in our everyday life is through food and cooking. One culinary factoid that always fascinated me about food history was the ancient Roman condiment of garum or fermented fish sauce. Garum consisted of fish fermented in a container in the sun for several weeks or months. It would liquefy, and they strained the smelly concoction into a bottle for culinary use.
The ancient Romans loved using garum for cooking in nearly everything and drizzled it all over their meals for an extra taste of salt and the sea. Its popularity was equivalent to how we use modern-day ketchup or mustard. When the Romans began to expand and settle in the modern-day Near East and Northern Europe, they brought the fishy condiment with them, and locals took up the practice of making garum.
Over time garum found its way to the early Silk Road. As a result, the condiment spread beyond the territorial influence of Rome, finding its way to modern-day Southeast Asia. After the fall of the Western Roman Empire, garum gradually fell out of culinary fashion in Europe and transformed into the modern delicacy of fermented anchovies and, in England, Worcestershire sauce.
The decline in popularity didn’t happen in the Far East, however. In fact, garum would thrive in the diverse array of Asian cuisine. Eventually, garum slightly changed and became Asian fish sauce, an essential in modern Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Cambodian and Philippine cooking. Who knew that something consumed by ancient Romans would travel the globe and transform into something essential for an entire cultural cuisine practiced today?
This connective aspect of cooking history, paired with exploring my heritage, renewed my interest in cooking. Coming from a family with Italian, French and English ancestry, I grew up on several cultural dishes and traditions. Some traditional wisdom includes making your Italian family’s “gravy” with only whole-peeled San Marzano tomatoes and that clam cakes require a side of New England clam chowder. Mixing the art and science of cooking with history and heritage is exciting, and I am always eager to try new things out in the kitchen.
When I first discovered on YouTube Max Miller’s Tasting History channel in 2020, I was attempting to learn some skills during the pandemic, and his show inspired me to sharpen my cooking. Max Miller, a history buff and cooking fanatic based in California, combines cooking and history by trying out recipes from the past while telling you about the dish’s history.
Sometimes what Max creates turns out awful, but the dishes taste pretty good most of the time. Max always leaves a written recipe in the description, and I am always tempted to try it out. I’m really excited, however, that Max’s new cookbook, “Tasting History: Explore the Past Through 4,000 Years of Recipes,” comes out April 18!
If you are curious to read this book and try out some of his historical recipes, the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will receive a copy in the coming week. If you want to branch out into other historical cooking, check out our cookbook section or Edenton Pilgrimage display near the front desk. On display are books about gardening, local history, and historical cooking in America.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!
Jared Jacavone is librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.