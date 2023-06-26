Claude Milot

My father was a talented linguist, perfectly bilingual in English and French. He got along in Italian and Spanish as well, and had acquired a smattering of Vietnamese and Arabic while serving in Vietnam and Morocco for the U.S. State Department. Latin and Greek, however, were the two languages most responsible for his extraordinary vocabulary. I’ll explain in a moment.

I recall vividly the day Dad came home from work drenched in perspiration. This was during my visit to Saigon in the summer of 1957. Dad had been asked to be a translator between French-speaking Ngo Diem, the president of Vietnam at that time, and some American generals sent by Washington to discuss military aid in anticipation of hostilities with communist forces. Dad not only had to act as a translator, but to do it simultaneously in both directions. Only someone with Dad’s linguistic expertise could have handled that task.