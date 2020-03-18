Our world is changing as COVID-19 spreads, so we must come together as Americans.
History will judge us by how our society reacts to change and braces for impact.
Despite the ever changing news cycle of events, we shouldn’t lose our way nor forget that there are more things that unite than divide us. We can win this fight if we embrace those qualities that make northeastern North Carolina special.
That said, we’re suspicious of the national media and the federal government.
National media has always been predisposed to yelling fire in a crowded theater, more so when a Republican is president, certainly with President Trump.
And any time the federal government says there’s no reason to panic, well ... maybe it’s time to lock and load, stock up on supplies.
It is important to note that the mainstream media didn’t create this pandemic nor has the government ignored COVID-19’s threat to society.
While politics will certainly be injected into this national emergency, this is an equal-opportunity lethal virus that is not going to discriminate against who it infects.
Our local authorities are taking the right precautions to better ensure our safety. Town, school and county leaders have been meeting regularly and formulating plans to contend with this invasion that has disrupted our society. We’re in good hands.
Friday after a conference call with state officials, school administrators thought the schools would remain open as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that short- to mid-term closures do not impact the spread of the virus. Saturday, Governor Roy Cooper closed the schools for two weeks, a move that impacts families statewide.
Rather than closing, CDC modelling shows that other mitigation efforts (handwashing, home isolation) have more impact on the spread of disease and health care measures. In other countries, those places who closed school (Hong Kong) have not had more success in reducing spread than those that did not (Singapore). Still, it’s better to be safe than sorry.
We strongly suspect that our schools will not reopen any time soon – a blow to families that will need to make some tough decisions in the days and weeks ahead; choices that will certainly affect the economy.
School closure is a game-changer for our community. As an example of the local planning that’s underway, meals will be provided to students until they can return to school. Being a Tier I county, this plan to combat hunger is commendable on so many levels.
Classrooms will be online now – a revolutionary development to say the least.
Church services are being streamed via social media – that’s amazing! Many churches are serving the community by offering Wi-Fi access to students needing to connect with classrooms as well as by providing pick-up points for meals.
Our newspaper has been working very hard at providing updates as to closures and cancellations to thousands of people. We’re working with local authorities to provide the most accurate and up to date news possible.
And we’ve reached out to community leaders for any positive news – any story that will inspire our readers.
If you follow our newspaper’s Facebook pages, be sure to “like” or share our posts so that you can not only stay ahead of the news, but beat the social media algorithm that picks and chooses who sees what posts.
No place is untouched by the virus. As statistics and body count shift day to day worldwide, there should be a cause for concern.
We suspect that this strain of coronavirus has been stateside longer than the federal authorities know or care to admit, but still it’s good that the nation is becoming more aware so as to better take precautions and the actions needed to prevent the spread of the disease.
As many of our readers have pointed out, more people get sick or die annually from the flu than this coronavirus – so far – but schools are not shut down nor are government meetings and church services canceled, borders are not closed and no one raids the grocery store during flu season.
Since nothing was closed and there was no mass hysteria during past pandemics such as Swine flu or SARS, people are right to be skeptical when politicians and pundits suddenly start barking at the moon about how the sky is falling, particularly during an election year.
If the coronavirus is simply a bad cold for most people as some authorities have seemed to suggest when urging the public not to panic, what is the government not telling us?
No – we don’t trust some of the conspiracy theories that seem to consume some folks’ time on social media.
History would suggest that its better for citizens to remember the old adage, “Trust but verify.”
In the end analysis of this pandemic, we should trust ourselves to do the right thing by being smart, not panicking or spreading rumors, not buying 6 tons of toilet paper, helping our neighbors and taking all reasonable precautions to stay healthy and prevent the spread of disease – because that’s how we win this fight.