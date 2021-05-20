All seminary curricula require ministers to study a bit of church history.
There the first lesson one learns is that today’s date, May 20 in the year 325 CE, is to church history what 1492 is to American history. It was on that occasion the Council of Nicaea convened resulting in the Nicene Creed.
Just as the discovery of the New World reordered world economy, human relations and even the shape of the globe, so the Nicene Creed established the direction of Christianity and even decided who was and was not to be deemed a Christian.
Before then a large variety of beliefs circulated through out Christendom as to the nature of the relation between Jesus and God the Father. The two major views squabbled for decades. One view, that of a triune concept of God or God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit being one, equal and inseparable, is referred to as Trinitarianism.
The other predominant position felt that God the Father was superior to God the Son and were “like” one another. It was called Arianism.
Constantine had recently united the Roman Empire and reasoned that a unified Christian faith would further stabilize the Empire. (It is generally acknowledged that he really was not concerned with which theological view prevailed, only that there be a united front. There is also a story, whether true or not I do not know, that the adherents to the Trinitarian belief arrived at the convocation sight first, locked the doors and prevented the Arians from entering, speaking or voting.)
Trinitarianism prevailed of course but, as with most decisions achieved via democratic methods, the issue was not settled. The next three emperors supported the Arian view, and the centuries following were filled with the blood of Christians warring against one another and burning each other at the stakes, all in the name of the one who taught “love your neighbor as your self.”
The vast majority of people who claim Christianity as their faith uphold the doctrine of the Triune God. But that hardly stopped the I’m-more-Christian-than-you-are wars, persecutions and hatred. Almost anyone who had a perspective found another side whom they targeted for persecution or who persecuted them.
Religious history has revealed an insatiable desire to annihilate disagreement. It is distressing how many people are easily riled over theological issues but how few people display any angst over the lack of attention paid to Christ’s teaching of forgiveness and mercy.
Then, in the 17th century a Roman Catholic layman named John F. Wade, who had fled England when Catholics were being persecuted, penned a hymn entitled Adeste Fidelis, Laeti Triumphantes, better known today as “O Come, All Ye Faithful, Joyful and Triumphant.” (Its title’s first English translation, “Ye Faithful, Approach!”, failed to catch on.)
The hymn is a favorite of even the most artistic musicians as its poetic language is employed to elicit a deeply-felt worship response on the part of believers. However, it may surprise many to discover that Wade took much of the wording directly from the Nicene Creed. As an illustration, Wades original 2nd stanza read, “God from God, light from Light Eternal. Lo, He shuns not the virgin’s womb, Son of the Father, begotten not made.” A line in the creed reads, “God from God, light from Light, true God from true God, begotten not made.”
Another distinguishing trait of this favorite of Christmas songs is the universal population inclusion. Two categories of worshipers are emphasized. There are the shepherds, the lowest form of 1st Century AD career opportunities, and there are the heavenly hosts, the utmost.
Delicately Wade was expressing, everybody is invited!
“O Come, All Ye Faithful” is a bit different in a most unique if not subtle manner in its orientation than other Christmas hymns in that while most possess a theme of directing nonbelievers to the Savior, this hymn calls for all Christians to put aside distinguishing isms and concentrate on our common beliefs and come together for worship. That message is still appropriate for us today.
Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Morganton and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.