The Chowan County Board of Commissioners altered its meeting schedule to remove two meeting dates and add another.
The commissioners met Monday, June 15, at the Public Safety Center, on West Freemason Street, Edenton.
The board’s next meeting will be Monday, June 29. The board is expected to make final adjustments and adopt a budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21 at the meeting. According to County Clerk Susanne Stallings, the new budget will not include a tax increase.
The board added a July 6 meeting. During this meeting, a public hearing will be held on the wind ordinance draft amendments. The draft can be picked up at the county offices or viewed online at https://bit.ly/3dlg8G7 .
The new wind energy facility ordinance includes definitions for private and commercial facilities. The permit application must now include a site plan, environmental assessment, radio frequency study, decommissioning plans and the establishment of a $50,000 escrow account for all county related-expenses.
The new wind turbine height and setbacks will be calculated by multiplying the required setback number by the Wind Turbine Height and measured from the center of the wind turbine base to the property line where an occupied building or resident is located or the nearest point on a public road right away.
The amendment also addresses sound and shadow flicker, installation and design and decommissioning.
In other matters, the commissioners cancelled their July 13 and July 20 meetings.
Back to the June 15 meeting, after the public hearing on the sales tax referendum, commissioners passed two resolutions. The first will allow for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to appear on the November ballot. The quarter-cent increase will make the total tax rise from $0.0675 to $0.07.
The second resolution designated that the sales tax monies will be spent on any future school capital project, including the John A. Holmes High School project.
In other matters, the commissioners tabled the engineer’s proposal for the courthouse to get more information, that will be on a future agenda.
The Commissioner also approved:
- The engineer’s proposal for repairs on the Chowan County Ag Building.
- The sheriff’s office radio purchase.
- The budget amendment and budget clean-up to close out the Fiscal Year 2019-20.