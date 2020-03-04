Though temperatures were in the 70s’ Monday with light wind making it a perfect day to be on the water, the Chowan County Commission was busy at work.
Commission approved a resolution that encourages businesses to allow volunteer firefighters to respond to calls during working hours. The resolution said there is a shortage of those first responders who are able to respond to calls, causing other departments to rely on mutual aid more.
The resolution said because a majority of volunteer firefighters in Chowan County work during normal business hours, it’s important that businesses allow these first responders to attend to emergency calls when practical and possible for business.
During discussion of the matter, Commissioner Don Faircloth, a longtime firefighter, who also employs first responders, says he uses good judgement when a call comes in during the day when he and/or one of his employees needs to be on scene.
In other news, Commissioner Bob Kirby took at aim at the state bureaucracy that he said seems to be very slow when it comes to returning the county’s share of the sale tax proceeds.
Kirby lamented that in an electronic age when point of sale computation is common, the state still seems to rely on arbitrary dates and an outdated mode of thinking that seems to suggest the bureaucrats cling to rules created in the 1920.
County Manager Kevin Howard noted that accounting practices not only at the Walmart level but in Raleigh take time to process. He said county will receive its past due sales tax proceeds within the near future.
Kirby was not pleased with the delay that leaves the county out of luck until the check is in the mail.
He noted this old truism about the Golden Rule, “He who has the gold, makes the rules.”
In other business, Howard said tri-county joint jail study that is underway will take six months to complete, perhaps by October. Study seeks to project inmate needs for each county to the year 2040 – data that may determine the size and costs needed to possibly pursue the construction of a regional jail.
In other matters, Commissioner Greg Bonner said Vidant Chowan Hospital is prepared in case the coronavirus makes an appearance in Chowan County. To prevent the spread of the virus, Bonner advises folks to take the same precautions that they do with the flu – wash your hands, use hand sanitizer.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina at this time, according to the state Division of Public Health. In contrast, there have been 115 who have died during the current flu season in North Carolina.
In other news, commission re-appointed Amy Sopher and Priscilla Gazey to the Chowan County Joint Community Advisory Committee.
And commission approved a 2020 audit contract with Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams and Co. to conduct the standard annual audit.
During February’s commission meeting, Steve Lane of Inteliport spoke of a multi-million dollar loan application his company will be seeking from the US Department of Agriculture in the future to provide funds to build the infrastructure needed to expand broadband access. When the time comes, Lane said he will be asking the county for a letter of support for the application. Initial plans estimate a monthly cost per homeowner of $90 per month for 1-gig of fiber. He stated that the interest is 2% with a 14-15 year payback. Because Lane’s computer was having technical difficulties, he requested an opportunity to come back at a later time to provide the Board with more information.
Pending bureaucracy and loan approvals, Lane stated that he would like to start in 2022 and completion would be 2023-24.