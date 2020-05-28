The Chowan County Board of Commissioners have scheduled two additional budget work session meetings to review and discuss the proposed FY 2020-21 Chowan County Budget. The meetings will be held at the Chowan County Public Safety Center, 305 West Freemason St. Edenton, NC 27932.
The meeting is all day and will not be live-streamed on Facebook.
The second budget work session meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, June 11. Call 1-408-418-9388; Access Code 795 383 040; Passcode 246926.
The first special budget work session meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, May 26.
The meetings are work sessions to develop the proposed FY 2020-21 budget. No other business will be discussed at these meetings. There is no public comment period for either of these meetings.
The meeting room will be open to the public. Public seating will be set up to adhere to social distancing guidelines. If the room reaches maximum capacity, a call-in number will be provided for anyone who wishes to call in to listen to the budget meetings remotely.